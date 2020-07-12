Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carlsbad apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
$
3 Units Available
North Beach
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,038
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Poinsetta
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Rancho La Costa
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1200 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, in-unit laundry and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Includes covered parking, a spa and a pool. Plus, this location is next to La Costa Resort and Spa.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
28 Units Available
Calavera Hills
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,186
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 10 at 08:54am
10 Units Available
Tamarack Point
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Olde Carlsbad
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,817
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
825 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with central heating and gas appliances. Charming coastal community near Interstate 5, with easy access to the Carlsbad Premium Outlets. Friendly on-site staff and emergency maintenance monitoring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
The Barrio
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
718 sqft
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Carlsbad Village
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take in the sunshine and breathe in the ocean air right from your modern studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment at Villas at Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
834 sqft
Beach community with European village charm perfectly situation between Los Angeles and San Diego. New remodeled homes with spacious kitchens and faux finished granite counter tops. Private balconies and patios with gorgeous coastline views.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6867 Alderwood Dr
6867 Alderwood Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1292 sqft
6867 Alderwood Dr Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 2BR Condo located in Las Playas Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2508 Navarra Drive #402
2508 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1328 sqft
2508 Navarra Drive #402 Available 07/15/20 2508 Navarra Drive #402 ~ Charming Carlsbad Condo! - This is a gorgeous recently remodeled, two-story condo in Carlsbad featuring 2-bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Carlsbad
1206 Oak Avenue
1206 Oak Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
731 sqft
1206 Oak Avenue Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous,1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, Upgraded 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
6921 Catamaran Drive
6921 Catamaran Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2366 sqft
Beautiful Carlsbad Home - Offered by KRC Realty - Located in Poinsettia Cove this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath homes is located steps to the beaches of Carlsbad.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3204 Azahar Place
3204 Azahar Place, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2530 sqft
3204 Azahar Place Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Story Home with 3 Car Garage and Pool in La Costa - Enjoy this beautiful, 2 story, 2530 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in La Costa.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6861 Carnation Drive
6861 Carnation Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
6861 Carnation Drive Available 08/01/20 Carlsbad with Peek-a-Boo Ocean Views - This clean quiet unit is located directly across the street from the community pool. You have beautiful ocean views from the patio located off the dining room/kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tamarack Point
2716 Via Plato
2716 Via Plato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1104 sqft
2716 Via Plato Available 07/20/20 Carlsbad Townhome Close to Carlsbad Village and Shops! - Charming townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood close to shopping centers and downtown Carlsbad.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
140 Chestnut Ave
140 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
3BR/2.5BA Multi Level Home Across from the beach! Close to all! Small Pets ok! - $5995 per Month $5995 Security Deposit Address: 140 Chestnut Ave Carlsbad CA 92008 Available July 1, 2020 Features: *3 Bedrooms *2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
901 Caminito Madrigal B
901 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1180 sqft
Stunning AltaMira Condo with Peek-a-boo Ocean View!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which make your move simple! Upon entering this

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hedionda Point
4815 Flying Cloud Way
4815 Flying Cloud Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1210 sqft
Great location in the Laguna Del Mar community overlooking the lagoon. Two master bedrooms! Newer kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile flooring and custom neutral gray paint throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6962 Carnation Drive
6962 Carnation Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Carlsbad off Poinsettia. Light and bright end unit with new flooring and paint! Two large bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in Master Bedroom. 1 bath upstairs and half bath downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6141 Paseo Granito
6141 Paseo Granito, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,498
1044 sqft
Lovely well-kept condo with brand new carpet ready to move in. There is a pool, spa, and playground in the complex. Landlord will allow pets, no smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carlsbad, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carlsbad apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

