Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elan Beachpointe

1000 Chinquapin Avenue · (412) 357-4034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Chinquapin Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-17 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Beachpointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elan Beachpointe Apartment Homes for rent in Carlsbad, CA is a beautiful coastal community that offers the charm of a European village coupled with easy access to miles of beaches and parks perfect for walking, jogging, cycling, and just enjoying the beautiful picturesque beaches. Our residents enjoy world class resorts and spas, sandy beaches, and picture perfect Pacific sunsets.The community offers unique floor plans in junior one bedroom, one bedroom loft, and two bedroom apartment home with fully equipped kitchens, designer ceiling fans, floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors, vaulted ceilings, sky lights, assigned garage or carport parking, personal patio or balcony, sparkling pool with BBQ and open area for entertaining, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Beachpointe welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Come and experience the unique qualities that provide you with a relaxed seaside village and a lively modern coastal city. Perfectly situated between the glamour of Los Angeles and the laid-back lifestyle of San Diego, your possibilities for fun, flair, and thrills are endless. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, take a ride to Carlsbad State Beach, or visit one of the many lagoons, Batiquitos, Agua Hedionda, or Buena Vista. The good life awaits you at Elan Beachpointe where coastal living is an everyday vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Beachpointe have any available units?
Elan Beachpointe has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Beachpointe have?
Some of Elan Beachpointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Beachpointe currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Beachpointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Beachpointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Beachpointe is pet friendly.
Does Elan Beachpointe offer parking?
Yes, Elan Beachpointe offers parking.
Does Elan Beachpointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Beachpointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Beachpointe have a pool?
Yes, Elan Beachpointe has a pool.
Does Elan Beachpointe have accessible units?
No, Elan Beachpointe does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Beachpointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Beachpointe has units with dishwashers.
