Apartment List
/
CA
/
carlsbad
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:35 PM

200 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
4 Units Available
Rancho La Costa
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1200 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, in-unit laundry and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Includes covered parking, a spa and a pool. Plus, this location is next to La Costa Resort and Spa.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Calavera Hills
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,186
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Olde Carlsbad
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,817
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Carlsbad Village
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
854 sqft
Take in the sunshine and breathe in the ocean air right from your modern studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment at Villas at Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Poinsetta
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6867 Alderwood Dr
6867 Alderwood Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1292 sqft
6867 Alderwood Dr Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 2BR Condo located in Las Playas Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2508 Navarra Drive #402
2508 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1328 sqft
2508 Navarra Drive #402 Available 07/15/20 2508 Navarra Drive #402 ~ Charming Carlsbad Condo! - This is a gorgeous recently remodeled, two-story condo in Carlsbad featuring 2-bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Carlsbad
1206 Oak Avenue
1206 Oak Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
731 sqft
1206 Oak Avenue Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous,1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, Upgraded 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6861 Carnation Drive
6861 Carnation Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
6861 Carnation Drive Available 08/01/20 Carlsbad with Peek-a-Boo Ocean Views - This clean quiet unit is located directly across the street from the community pool. You have beautiful ocean views from the patio located off the dining room/kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tamarack Point
2716 Via Plato
2716 Via Plato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1104 sqft
2716 Via Plato Available 07/20/20 Carlsbad Townhome Close to Carlsbad Village and Shops! - Charming townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood close to shopping centers and downtown Carlsbad.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
140 Chestnut Ave
140 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
3BR/2.5BA Multi Level Home Across from the beach! Close to all! Small Pets ok! - $5995 per Month $5995 Security Deposit Address: 140 Chestnut Ave Carlsbad CA 92008 Available July 1, 2020 Features: *3 Bedrooms *2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
901 Caminito Madrigal B
901 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1180 sqft
Stunning AltaMira Condo with Peek-a-boo Ocean View!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which make your move simple! Upon entering this

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hedionda Point
4815 Flying Cloud Way
4815 Flying Cloud Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1210 sqft
Great location in the Laguna Del Mar community overlooking the lagoon. Two master bedrooms! Newer kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile flooring and custom neutral gray paint throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6962 Carnation Drive
6962 Carnation Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Carlsbad off Poinsettia. Light and bright end unit with new flooring and paint! Two large bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in Master Bedroom. 1 bath upstairs and half bath downstairs.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3052 Camino Serbal
3052 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3590 sqft
Highly sought after 5BD/3.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Carlsbad Village
3088 State Street
3088 State Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
858 sqft
Combining Coolness, Climate, and Community. Where home is a destination in itself, take a journey at State & Oak and live it up. Visit us @ http://www.stateandoak.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
4021 Canario Street
4021 Canario Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1478 sqft
Lagoon views from this beautiful unit in Ocean Pointe community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
1965 Swallow Ln.
1965 Swallow Lane, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1162 sqft
1965 Swallow Ln. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Carlsbad dual Masters - Views, Great location, garage with storage, roomy 1162 sq.ft.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Carlsbad
2360 Hosp Way #129
2360 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
810 sqft
Updated 2BR/1BA Condo w/Pool, 2 Parking Spots, Tennis Courts, Storage & Dog Walk - 2 Bed 1 Bath Updated Condominium in Carlsbad RENT: $1,995 mo DEPOSIT: $1,995 **Call Noah today for more info or a showing 858-525-3939** Located in the desired

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2569 Navarra #C
2569 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1545 sqft
2569 Navarra #C Available 08/12/20 Beautifully Upgraded 2BR/2.5BTH - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Wow! Beautifully upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
616 Sand Shell Ave
616 Sand Shell Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,560
2519 sqft
616 Sand Shell Ave Available 09/10/20 Carlsbad Furnished Rental Home - Walk to the Beach! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month

Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,958 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,540 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad

    As rents have increased slightly in Carlsbad, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,540 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Carlsbad's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarlsbad 3 BedroomsCarlsbad Accessible ApartmentsCarlsbad Apartments under $1,600Carlsbad Apartments under $1,800
    Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with GarageCarlsbad Apartments with GymCarlsbad Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarlsbad Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarlsbad Apartments with ParkingCarlsbad Apartments with Pool
    Carlsbad Apartments with Washer-DryerCarlsbad Cheap PlacesCarlsbad Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarlsbad Furnished ApartmentsCarlsbad Luxury PlacesCarlsbad Pet Friendly PlacesCarlsbad Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
    Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
    El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
    North BeachPoinsetta
    Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
    Irvine Valley College