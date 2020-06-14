Apartment List
71 Furnished Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
868 Marigold Ct
868 Marigold Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1268 sqft
Carlsbad 2 Bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, Single Level, Beach Close - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, single level condo in a great location in South Carlsbad

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
2325 Rue De Chateau
2325 Rue Des Chateaux, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3062 sqft
2325 Rue De Chateau Available 09/01/20 Beachfront furnished 3 bedroom in Carlsbad with AC - UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN FRONT PROPERTY! FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
3057 Ocean St.
3057 Ocean St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1550 sqft
Upper Unit of Carlsbad Duplex - Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
5133 sqft
Panoramic views of the Pacific from all 3 levels of this completely-remodeled *furnished* 5100+ square-foot 2-story oceanfront estate with roof deck, on the bluffs of Terramar Beach in Carlsbad, overlooking one of the most iconic surf breaks in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5495 El Arbol Drive
5495 El Arbol Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1781 sqft
Furnished Single Story Home West of the Freeway - Beautiful single story FURNISHED home located in the desirable Terramar beach community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6890 Mimosa Dr 3
6890 Mimosa Drive, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
550 sqft
Luxury fully furnished 1 bedroom unit attached to large resort home in Aviara division of Carlsbad, Ca. A great beach town. Unit has private fenced in yard with built in BBQ.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2351 Altisma Way
2351 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1440 sqft
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, upgraded throughout. Perfect for work relocation or temporary housing due to home remodel or repairs.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6775 Heath Ct.
6775 Heath Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1502 sqft
Panoramic Ocean View from this beautiful furnished townhouse. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean from living room, patio, kitchen and master bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7163 TERN Place
7163 Tern Place, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN AVIARA! AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 BR, 2.5 BATH, Formal Living and Dining Rms, Huge Open Kitchen w/Family Rm, Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
916 Caminito Estrada
916 Caminito Estrada, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1124 sqft
Panoramic Ocean view from this single story end unit. Fully furnished master bedroom has king bed and 2nd bedroom has two twin beds. Great location walk to restaurants, The Company Stores outlet mall, Legoland, beach. Longer stay at lower rates.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
135 Juniper Ave
135 Juniper Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1659 sqft
FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL $499/night June,July,Aug. $183 - $599/night other times. Monthly rate discount. Steps to beach & village. A/C. Ocean views. Newly renovated single level beach home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7051 Estrella De Mar Rd.
7051 Estrella De Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1783 sqft
Walking distance to the beautiful Omni La Costa Resort & Spa! Fully furnished single level villa.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2625 Pirineos Way
2625 Pirineos Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1359 sqft
Beautiful & bright furnished condo. Available 9/1 - 11/14/20. Rent is $2700 - $3700/month depending on time of year & length of stay. Top level, end unit. Queen beds in each bdrm. Beautifully decorated.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd.
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,700
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED studio condo. 1.5 baths. Rent ranges from $2,700 to $3,000/month depending on season and length of stay.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3451 Camino Alegre
3451 Camino Alegre, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,795
3208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort style living in the beautiful community of Santa Fe Trails in La Costa! Wonderful home with 4 full bdrms, an exercise room & large upstairs loft.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2003 Costa Del Mar Rd
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,200
800 sqft
Beautiful furnished property just inside gates of Omni La Costa Resort. Available at 3 night minimum stays, monthly & long term. Live the good life - 800sqft 1 bedroom king bed + bonus office w/ queen pull out + sofa sleeper in living room.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
7030 Heron Cir
7030 Heron Circle, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4039 sqft
Executive Furnished 4 bedroom Carlsbad short term or long term - The Bay Collection community home has everything an executive would want for their family lifestyle.Furnish or unfurnished. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Carlsbad

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3375 Genoa Way #148
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1016 sqft
Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated 55+ Community - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fire Mountain
1 Unit Available
1736 Woodbine Place
1736 Woodbine Place, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Coastal Home Close to Beach - Property Id: 284207 Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside.
Results within 5 miles of Carlsbad
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Peacock
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.

June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month

Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,548 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad

    As rents have increased moderately in Carlsbad, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,548 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Carlsbad.
    • While Carlsbad's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

