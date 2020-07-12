/
poinsetta
169 Apartments for rent in Poinsetta, Carlsbad, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6867 Alderwood Dr
6867 Alderwood Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1292 sqft
6867 Alderwood Dr Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 2BR Condo located in Las Playas Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6861 Carnation Drive
6861 Carnation Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
6861 Carnation Drive Available 08/01/20 Carlsbad with Peek-a-Boo Ocean Views - This clean quiet unit is located directly across the street from the community pool. You have beautiful ocean views from the patio located off the dining room/kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Caminito Madrigal B
901 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1180 sqft
Stunning AltaMira Condo with Peek-a-boo Ocean View!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which make your move simple! Upon entering this
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
6962 Carnation Drive
6962 Carnation Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Carlsbad off Poinsettia. Light and bright end unit with new flooring and paint! Two large bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in Master Bedroom. 1 bath upstairs and half bath downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1313 Verbena Ct.
1313 Verbena Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
1313 Verbena Ct. Available 08/08/20 3 bedroom end unit town home in Aviara - Here is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit town home with a 2 car attached garage. Home is approx 1250 sq ft. Lots of light and open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6574 Scaup Street
6574 Scaup Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2142 sqft
6574 Scaup Street - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath approx 2,142 s.q. ft. Located in the Parkside Community. This two story unit, has an open floor plan, spacious kitchen & living areas. Small back yard perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Caminito Madrigal #D
910 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1098 sqft
Ocean View Condo - 2 bed / 1.5 Bath - Great Location - Available 07/05 - This 2 bed / 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6690 Cabela Place
6690 Cabela Place, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
3320 sqft
Exquisite Living in Carlsbad - Breathtaking views from this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a private cul-de-sac. Lush landscaping, stone entry and arched doors throughout this beautiful home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6775 Heath Ct.
6775 Heath Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1502 sqft
Panoramic Ocean View from this beautiful furnished townhouse. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean from living room, patio, kitchen and master bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
6731 Russelia Court
6731 Russelia Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1339 sqft
Beautiful ocean and sunset views from kitchen, living room, master bedroom and private patio! 3BR 2BA one story end unit close to the beach with private garage on quiet street in Altamira 4. Top schools. Dining room, eat-in kitchen, fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6741 Lonicera St.
6741 Lonicera Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2396 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Open and spacious floor plan, light and bright. 2 baths and 3 Bedrooms with one optional bedroom/office on first floor. Second floor consists of one game room only. 3 Car Garage. Fridge in kitchen and garage, washer, dryer, T.V. in family room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
916 Caminito Estrada
916 Caminito Estrada, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1124 sqft
Panoramic Ocean view from this single story end unit. Fully furnished master bedroom has king bed and 2nd bedroom has two twin beds. Great location walk to restaurants, The Company Stores outlet mall, Legoland, beach. Longer stay at lower rates.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6741 Montia Ct.
6741 Montia Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1384 sqft
Elegant townhouse with Spanish influenced décor. Enjoy expansive 180 degree views of the Pacific Ocean from great room, porch, kitchen and master bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6735 Russelia Court
6735 Russelia Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1346 sqft
Beautiful remodel on this single story Ocean view unit. Crown molding, new windows, new bathrooms, etc. All brand new furniture. Flat screen TV in living room and another in master. Master bedroom has king bed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6725 Clover Court
6725 Clover Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1502 sqft
Fantastic sit down Ocean from the first and second floor. Upgraded with, Thomasville cabinets, granite counters, tile flooring on first floor, Hardwood flooring upstairs.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1875 Black Mustard Lane
1875 Black Mustard Lane, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1720 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** - Spacious 1720 sq. ft. tri level town home located in the La Costa Collection of town homes just off El Camino Real built in 2013.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6575 Paseo Del Norte #B
6575 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
974 sqft
TOP FLOOR CONDO - GARAGE PARKING - PET FRIENDLY- ACT NOW!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! PROPERTY AMENITIES: - Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave - Full-size Washing Machine - Full-size Dryer - Central Heat - Garage Parking -
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
7030 Heron Cir
7030 Heron Circle, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4039 sqft
Executive Furnished 4 bedroom Carlsbad short term or long term - The Bay Collection community home has everything an executive would want for their family lifestyle.Furnish or unfurnished. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
912 Caminito Madrigal
912 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
959 sqft
Move in ready. Lovely remodeled and upgraded condo located in the Altamira II community in Carlsbad, CA. Walking trails right outside your door! Ocean views from both the living room & the master bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6477 Goldenbush Dr.
6477 Goldenbush Drive, Carlsbad, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3188 sqft
Carlsbad Executive 5 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 story home with majestic spiral staircase , vinyl wood floors, and vaulted ceilings. A formal living room, dining room area greats you as you enter the home. A downstairs den and a full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7078 Rose Dr.
7078 Rose Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,855
3300 sqft
Stunning Home with Coastal Views in Carlsbad - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Poinsetta
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6921 Catamaran Drive
6921 Catamaran Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2366 sqft
Beautiful Carlsbad Home - Offered by KRC Realty - Located in Poinsettia Cove this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath homes is located steps to the beaches of Carlsbad.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1965 Swallow Ln.
1965 Swallow Lane, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1162 sqft
1965 Swallow Ln. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Carlsbad dual Masters - Views, Great location, garage with storage, roomy 1162 sq.ft.
