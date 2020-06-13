Apartment List
/
CA
/
carlsbad
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
North Beach
5 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Barrio
7 Units Available
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,134
718 sqft
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Tamarack Point
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Calavera Hills
41 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Carlsbad Village
8 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,603
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
854 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olde Carlsbad
14 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3329 Adams Street
3329 Adams St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in Carlsbad. Home built in 2018. Walking distance to Carlsbad High School, Holiday Park, and the Georgina Cole Library. Less than a Mile to Carlsbad Village and the I-5.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Tamarack Point
1 Unit Available
2677 Coventry Road
2677 Coventry Road, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1629 sqft
Conveniently located home in Tamarack Point! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops, built in microwave, and refrigerator included. Fireplace in the living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6168 Paseo Picado
6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Rancho Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3420 Don Alberto Drive
3420 Don Alvarez Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1796 sqft
In 55+ Rancho Carlsbad. CORNER LOT WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS. 2 bdrm. PLUS large office. Open floor plan. Fireplace. Eat-in kitchen anddining area. Storage galore. Central Heat/Air. Master bdrm has walk-in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tamarack Point
1 Unit Available
2530 Via Astuto
2530 Via Astuto, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1496 sqft
2530 Via Astuto Available 06/13/20 3 bedroom Townhouse in Carlsbad - - Wood/Tile Floors Throughout - 2 Car Garage - Granite Counters - 2 Community Pools - Community Spa - Large Patio - 2 Story Unit Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Calavera Hills
1 Unit Available
3519 Landsford Way
3519 Landsford Way, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1468 sqft
3519 Landsford Way Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY Town-Home in Calavera Hills of Carlsbad! - Property Information: **PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**Gorgeous town-home in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad! This comfortable home offers lots

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2337 sqft
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2
2950 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
950 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2308 Altisma Way Unit 118
2308 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1225 sqft
Beautiful La Costa Condo Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available. This condo boasts a spacious living room with fire place, 2 patios, a full kitchen, and recently updated laminate flooring and shower in second master bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
5133 sqft
Panoramic views of the Pacific from all 3 levels of this completely-remodeled *furnished* 5100+ square-foot 2-story oceanfront estate with roof deck, on the bluffs of Terramar Beach in Carlsbad, overlooking one of the most iconic surf breaks in

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
2350 Hosp Way Unit 150
2350 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
690 sqft
2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 Available 07/01/20 1 Bed Carlsbad Condo - Opportunity awaits, best deal in Carlsbad!! Beautiful ground unit features: diagonally laid tile, dual sliding doors that open to private patio, mirrored closet doors throughout &

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
1155 Chestnut Ave
1155 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,495
3370 sqft
5BD, 4BA, Minutes to the Beach and Village with Ocean Views!! - Large 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home offers tons of natural light, almost 3,400 sqft, 3 car garage, central vacuum system, side gate allows for RV/boat storage, large driveway for

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B
902 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
897 sqft
Gorgeous and Beach Close Carlsbad Condo! MOVE-IN BY 05/31 and RECEIVE $500 off 1st Month's Rent! - This Ocean View upper unit condo boasts 2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom and 897 sf of living space. Light and bright with spacious living and dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6574 Scaup Street
6574 Scaup Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2142 sqft
6574 Scaup Street Available 06/19/20 ** Coming Soon ** 6574 Scaup Street - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath approx 2,142 s.q. ft. Located in the Parkside Community. This two story unit, has an open floor plan, spacious kitchen & living areas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2831 Avenida Valera
2831 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2050 sqft
2831 Avenida Valera Available 06/13/20 STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in La Costa overlooking golf course - This three bedroom home is nestled in the hills of La Costa off of the Alga/Alicante area overlooking La Costa's golf
City Guide for Carlsbad, CA

Home to just over 100,000,Carlsbad preserves its parks and coastline through careful planning and leaves space among its many apartment buildings for wildlife, surf, and sand. Residents enjoy the city's parks and beaches throughout the year, with annual temperatures ranging from 60-70 degrees and very light rainfall. The city offers an extensive hiking and bicycling trail system, golf courses, and athletic fields.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carlsbad? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carlsbad, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carlsbad renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarlsbad 3 BedroomsCarlsbad Accessible ApartmentsCarlsbad Apartments under $1,600Carlsbad Apartments under $1,800
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with GarageCarlsbad Apartments with GymCarlsbad Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarlsbad Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarlsbad Apartments with ParkingCarlsbad Apartments with Pool
Carlsbad Apartments with Washer-DryerCarlsbad Cheap PlacesCarlsbad Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarlsbad Furnished ApartmentsCarlsbad Luxury PlacesCarlsbad Pet Friendly PlacesCarlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College