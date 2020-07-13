All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes

2385 Caringa Way · (760) 654-6084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1500 Off 1st Month - Move In Special --- Ask About Move In Special on Selected Unit -OAC (Vacant Units ONLY) selected terms
Location

2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 99-B · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 81-F · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 71-C · Avail. Aug 6

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are located in the Prestigious North Coast Community of La Costa and adjacent to the elegant and world class La Costa Resort and Spa. No matter your tastes or budget, you can experience a wealth of options at every corner. The community offers newly remodeled homes with spacious bedrooms, distinguished crown molding, extensive private balconies or enclosed patios with extra storage closet, private enclosed garages, full size washer/dryer, built in microwave oven, central heating & air, wood-burning fireplace, tennis courts, sparkling swimming pool, relaxing spa and dry heat sauna, hi-tech fitness center, basketball court, corporate-style business center, covered parking, courtesy patrol, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Many apartment homes feature gorgeous views of the beautiful La Costa hillside or La Costa Resort and Spa golf course. There is ample parking and private garages are available to rent. Elan Alicante La Costa welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. Perfectly situated between the glamour of Los Angeles and the laid-back lifestyle of San Diego, the world is at your fingertips while your toes are in the sand. Keep your eyes open to discover an array of world class beaches, coastal shopping and award-winning restaurants. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, take a ride to Carlsbad State Beach, or visit one of the many lagoons, Batiquitos, Agua Hedionda, or Buena Vista. Come and experience the unique qualities that provide you with a relaxed seaside village and a lively modern city. The good life awaits you at Elan Alicante La Costa!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included per lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: $1500 Off 1st Month - Move In Special --- Ask About Move In Special on Selected Unit -OAC (Vacant Units ONLY) selected terms
Is Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

