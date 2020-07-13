Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are located in the Prestigious North Coast Community of La Costa and adjacent to the elegant and world class La Costa Resort and Spa. No matter your tastes or budget, you can experience a wealth of options at every corner. The community offers newly remodeled homes with spacious bedrooms, distinguished crown molding, extensive private balconies or enclosed patios with extra storage closet, private enclosed garages, full size washer/dryer, built in microwave oven, central heating & air, wood-burning fireplace, tennis courts, sparkling swimming pool, relaxing spa and dry heat sauna, hi-tech fitness center, basketball court, corporate-style business center, covered parking, courtesy patrol, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Many apartment homes feature gorgeous views of the beautiful La Costa hillside or La Costa Resort and Spa golf course. There is ample parking and private garages are available to rent. Elan Alicante La Costa welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. Perfectly situated between the glamour of Los Angeles and the laid-back lifestyle of San Diego, the world is at your fingertips while your toes are in the sand. Keep your eyes open to discover an array of world class beaches, coastal shopping and award-winning restaurants. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, take a ride to Carlsbad State Beach, or visit one of the many lagoons, Batiquitos, Agua Hedionda, or Buena Vista. Come and experience the unique qualities that provide you with a relaxed seaside village and a lively modern city. The good life awaits you at Elan Alicante La Costa!