Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Village Apartments

3642 Village Cir · (833) 454-0189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited Time Special!* Move-in Today and Receive $1500 Credit! *on select units, based on approved credit
Location

3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Barrio

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 21C · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 03C · Avail. now

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 03F · Avail. Jul 20

$2,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
microwave
Property Amenities
business center
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community. While we are located just ten minutes from Oceanside, Camp Pendleton, and a leisurely half hour drive to metropolitan San Diego, we offer big-city convenience. Escape now to this lushly landscaped tropical paradise and make yourself at home in a deluxe, oversized ground-level garden apartment. All of our Carlsbad apartments feature a built-in range and oven, refrigerator, oversized closets and cabinets, french doors leading to your own fenced-in backyard, as well as your own carport and storage. We invite you to join the other happy residents who call The Village their home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet, $650 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 70 lb each. Breed restrictions apply. Contact site for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village Apartments have any available units?
The Village Apartments has 6 units available starting at $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village Apartments have?
Some of The Village Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Village Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Limited Time Special!* Move-in Today and Receive $1500 Credit! *on select units, based on approved credit
Is The Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Village Apartments offers parking.
Does The Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Village Apartments has a pool.
Does The Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
