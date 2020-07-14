Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage microwave Property Amenities business center carport courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community. While we are located just ten minutes from Oceanside, Camp Pendleton, and a leisurely half hour drive to metropolitan San Diego, we offer big-city convenience. Escape now to this lushly landscaped tropical paradise and make yourself at home in a deluxe, oversized ground-level garden apartment. All of our Carlsbad apartments feature a built-in range and oven, refrigerator, oversized closets and cabinets, french doors leading to your own fenced-in backyard, as well as your own carport and storage. We invite you to join the other happy residents who call The Village their home!