Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:26 AM

146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Calavera Hills
2834 Winthrop Ave
2834 Winthrop Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1112 sqft
This is one exceptional location! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Summer is here and this is one hot property - in the figurative sense of course! While it has plenty of sunshine pouring in, it also has shady trees off the back patio offering plenty of cool

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Carlsbad
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
7506 GIBRALTAR STREET E
7506 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1130 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Call Lauren - 760-681-8822 Bella La Costa - Luxury Town homes Recently Renovated New Stainless Steel Appliances Full Size Washer/Dryer In Unit On Site Management Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ Grill Lounge Area Experience the true

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
7504 GIBRALTER STREET D
7504 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
SPECTACULAR TOWN HOME Bella La Costa www.BellaLaCosta.com 2 BR/2BA 3 Level Townhome 2 Car Tandem Garage Call Today to Schedule an Appointment (760) 452-6555 LAUREN www.groverrealty.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
900 sqft
Available NOW for Move-In & Showing! Touch-Free Showing thru Move-In Process Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
7039 WHITEWATER ST.
7039 Whitewater Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2146 sqft
WALK TO THE BEACH - WALK TO THE BEACH - WALK TO THE BEACH -- Ocean View -- Available Now! -- Furnished -- 12 Month Minimum Lease -- $6,500.00/mo or best offer, contingent upon owner approval. -- 1 small dog less than 25 lbs allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2306 Altisma
2306 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1227 sqft
Single story living in this lovely, sunny, end unit in La Costa View condos. Condo walls painted light grey/taupe after photos were taken. No carpet! Flooring is wood laminate, tile. Granite in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2922-101 Luciernaga St
2922 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
900 sqft
Welcome Home! To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
7510 GIBRALTAR STREET G
7510 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Call Lauren - 760-452-6555 Bella La Costa - Luxury Townhomes Recently Renovated New Stainless Steel Appliances Full Size Washer/Dryer In Unit On Site Management Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ Grill Lounge Area Experience the true essence

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Bressi Ranch
2705 Plumeria Drive
2705 Plumeria Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
2607 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3BA home comes with 2,607 sq. ft. of living space. As you enter the home you are greeted with lovely tile flooring and a formal living a dinning room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6741 Lonicera St.
6741 Lonicera Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2396 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Open and spacious floor plan, light and bright. 2 baths and 3 Bedrooms with one optional bedroom/office on first floor. Second floor consists of one game room only. 3 Car Garage. Fridge in kitchen and garage, washer, dryer, T.V. in family room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6735 Russelia Court
6735 Russelia Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1346 sqft
Beautiful remodel on this single story Ocean view unit. Crown molding, new windows, new bathrooms, etc. All brand new furniture. Flat screen TV in living room and another in master. Master bedroom has king bed.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Hedionda Point
4590 Cove Dr. Unit B
4590 Cove Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1020 sqft
Bristol Cove Duplex with Private Patio/Backyard - Cozy duplex in the Bristol Cove neighborhood with recent upgrades is available now. This property features new hardscape flooring, updated kitchen counter-tops, and new appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
7332 Escallonia Ct
7332 Escallonia Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1869 sqft
Amazing ocean view from this stunning Carlsbad home! Move In Special! - Wonderful 3 bedroom home in a gated community on the west side of the 5! This beautiful property has 3 upstairs bedrooms, master has a balcony with stunning ocean views, full

1 of 26

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
6974 Sweetwater
6974 Sweetwater Street, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2340 sqft
6974 Sweetwater Available 05/05/20 Cute Home in Gated Water's End Community - AVAILABLE MAY 5TH! Nice home in great coastal location..... one of Carlsbad's most convenient and desirable locations -- Water's End.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
1875 Black Mustard Lane
1875 Black Mustard Lane, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1720 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** - Spacious 1720 sq. ft. tri level town home located in the La Costa Collection of town homes just off El Camino Real built in 2013.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6575 Paseo Del Norte #B
6575 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
897 sqft
TOP FLOOR CONDO - GARAGE PARKING - PET FRIENDLY- ACT NOW!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! PROPERTY AMENITIES: - Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave - Full-size Washing Machine - Full-size Dryer - Central Heat - Garage Parking -

1 of 29

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Tamarack Point
2679 Coventry Rd
2679 Coventry Road, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1329 sqft
2679 Coventry Rd Available 03/10/20 Bright and Updated Condo in Carlsbad - Lovely bright and upgraded condo in the Tamarack Point community of Carlsbad. This two-story townhome style condo features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 1,300 Sq Ft.

1 of 33

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Hedionda Point
4810 Courageous Ln
4810 Courageous Lane, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1740 sqft
Courageous Ln - Everything New and Modern, Upscale Townhome in Laguna Del Mar - This is the serene sanctuary that you've been looking to call home. Newly updated townhouse located in the hills of Laguna Del Mar of Carlsbad.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
618 Strand Street
618 Strand Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
2314 sqft
618 Strand Street Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Home with a Bonus Room locoted on a Cul-de-sac near The Beach! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: ***PLEASE NOTE DUE TO COVID-19 THIS PROPERTY CAN NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL IT IS VACANT***Lovely upgraded 3 bedroom +

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Carlsbad
3961 Gloria Lane
3961 Gloria Lane, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
1549 sqft
3961 Gloria Lane Available 07/16/20 STUNNING REMODEL - This gorgeous Carlsbad home recently under went a complete remodel.

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
7078 Rose Dr.
7078 Rose Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,855
3300 sqft
Stunning Home with Coastal Views in Carlsbad - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Calavera Hills
3543 Cedarbridge Way
3543 Cedarbridge Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1112 sqft
3543 Cedarbridge Way Available 07/15/20 The Perfect Carlsbad Central Location 2 Bedroom Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stop scrolling and put down that organic, dairy-free, cold brew because this unit just came in and it's uh-mazing! Straight shot

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Calavera Hills
3739 Bennington Ct.
3739 Bennington Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1693 sqft
3739 Bennington Ct. Available 08/03/20 3 Bed Townhome - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! All bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer off bedrooms, and plenty of storage space.
Rent Report
Carlsbad

July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month

Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,958 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,540 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad

    As rents have increased slightly in Carlsbad, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,540 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Carlsbad's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

