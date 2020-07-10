117 Luxury Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA

July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,958 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,540 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the San Diego Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.

Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.

National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad As rents have increased slightly in Carlsbad, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters. Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.

Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,540 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While Carlsbad's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth San Diego $1,570 $2,040 -0.3% 0.4% Chula Vista $1,650 $2,140 0 -1.3% Oceanside $1,810 $2,350 -0.1% 1.3% Escondido $1,450 $1,880 0.1% -0.4% Carlsbad $1,960 $2,540 -0.3% 1.3% El Cajon $1,270 $1,650 0.1% 0.6% Vista $1,440 $1,870 -0.1% 0.1% San Marcos $1,550 $2,020 -0.2% -0.2% Encinitas $1,920 $2,500 -0.2% 0.1% National City $1,020 $1,320 -0.1% -0.8% La Mesa $1,440 $1,870 0.1% 0.6% Spring Valley $1,350 $1,760 -0.1% -0.2% Coronado $2,950 $3,830 -0.1% 0.6% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.