Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:12 PM

182 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA with pool

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
616 Sand Shell Ave
616 Sand Shell Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,560
2519 sqft
616 Sand Shell Ave Available 09/10/20 Carlsbad Furnished Rental Home - Walk to the Beach! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
1313 Verbena Ct.
1313 Verbena Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
1313 Verbena Ct. Available 08/08/20 3 bedroom end unit town home in Aviara - Here is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit town home with a 2 car attached garage. Home is approx 1250 sq ft. Lots of light and open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6118 Paseo Jaquita
6118 Paseo Jaquita, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2685 sqft
6118 Paseo Jaquita Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4BD Home Plus a Loft in Desirable Quintana of Rancho Carrillo!! - Property Information Welcome home to desirable Quintana of Rancho Carrillo! This gorgeous home has upgrades galore featuring: open floor

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2003 Costa Del Mar Road
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,195
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Calavera Hills
2834 Winthrop Ave
2834 Winthrop Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1112 sqft
This is one exceptional location! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Summer is here and this is one hot property - in the figurative sense of course! While it has plenty of sunshine pouring in, it also has shady trees off the back patio offering plenty of cool

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Calavera Hills
3395 Campo Azul
3395 Campo Azul Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1420 sqft
The Preserves in Carlsbad - Built NEW in 2018! - This amazing condo boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and is highly upgraded throughout. From the moment you walk in you'll know you've found your new home sweet home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
1905 Alga Rd - Unit B
1905 Alga Road, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1207 sqft
FOR RENT 1Br/1.5Ba 1,207SF Comfortable Two Story Townhome With Community Pool in La Costa - 1 Bed/ 1.5 Bath - 1,207 Sqft. Prime Location, This Two Story Townhome Is Super Inviting With An Awesome Pool Side Views And Lots Of Natural Lighting.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
910 Caminito Madrigal #D
910 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1098 sqft
Ocean View Condo - 2 bed / 1.5 Bath - Great Location - Available 07/05 - This 2 bed / 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3161 Camino Del Arco
3161 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1566 sqft
La Costa Seapoint Condo - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath condo with tons of storage, one car garage and upgraded kitchen. New carpet, newer cabinets with slide-outs and granite counters in kitchen with stainless fridge. New washer/dryer.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Carlsbad Village
2475 Jefferson St
2475 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1184 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH on the picturesque Buena Vista Lagoon as it flows into the Pacific. Privacy gated intimate 28 unit complex right on the water. Security systems, pool, floral tropical landscaping, covered and uncovered abundant parking.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6108 Citracado Cir
6108 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1445 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom condo with attached garage in a newer and very well kept complex. Community features pool and spa and property is adjacent to kids playground. Property has spacious living area and lots of natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
7506 GIBRALTAR STREET E
7506 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1130 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Call Lauren - 760-681-8822 Bella La Costa - Luxury Town homes Recently Renovated New Stainless Steel Appliances Full Size Washer/Dryer In Unit On Site Management Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ Grill Lounge Area Experience the true

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
7504 GIBRALTER STREET D
7504 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
SPECTACULAR TOWN HOME Bella La Costa www.BellaLaCosta.com 2 BR/2BA 3 Level Townhome 2 Car Tandem Garage Call Today to Schedule an Appointment (760) 452-6555 LAUREN www.groverrealty.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
7061 Estrella De Mar
7061 Estrella De Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1392 sqft
Turn-key single story furnished rental in the Villa`s of La Costa. Ideal end location close to pool and green belt. New flooring, kitchen and remodeled guest bathroom. Large Master bedroom with extra room. New bed and furniture in second bedroom.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
7039 WHITEWATER ST.
7039 Whitewater Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2146 sqft
WALK TO THE BEACH - WALK TO THE BEACH - WALK TO THE BEACH -- Ocean View -- Available Now! -- Furnished -- 12 Month Minimum Lease -- $6,500.00/mo or best offer, contingent upon owner approval. -- 1 small dog less than 25 lbs allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2306 Altisma
2306 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1227 sqft
Single story living in this lovely, sunny, end unit in La Costa View condos. Condo walls painted light grey/taupe after photos were taken. No carpet! Flooring is wood laminate, tile. Granite in kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6033 Paseo Hermosa
6033 Paseo Hermosa, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2056 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful twin home in the lovely Palmilla community of Rancho Carrillo! Lives like a detached home, corner lot, large front & backyards. Large patio in fully fenced backyard. Great downstairs laundry room. 2-car garage with lots of shelving.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
7510 GIBRALTAR STREET G
7510 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Call Lauren - 760-452-6555 Bella La Costa - Luxury Townhomes Recently Renovated New Stainless Steel Appliances Full Size Washer/Dryer In Unit On Site Management Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ Grill Lounge Area Experience the true essence

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
3138 Via Simpatia
3138 Via Simpatia, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1110 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath townhome with two car attached garage. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby schools include Carrillo Elementary School, Pacific Ridge School and Community Christian School.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Olde Carlsbad
2964 wintergreen dr
2964 Wintergreen Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2424 sqft
Beautiful home located just 2 miles from Carlsbad's sandy beaches featuring: newer laminate flooring upstairs, recently painted inside , remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, granite counter tops, toilets, tubs, porcelain flooring and walls.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Aviara
7188 Willet Circle
7188 Willet Circle, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1947 sqft
This lovely, Tramonto house has just been remodeled with new flooring, state of the art kitchen, updated baths and so much more! Upstairs features large master suite, additional bed and bath, plus bonus loft area...

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
La Costa Oaks
7704 Caminito Leon
7704 Caminito Leon, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
773 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated community of La Costa Hills! Upstairs single level home. Great location in the complex, end unit. New air conditioning system plus 3 ceiling fans! Cozy living room with corner wood burning fireplace.

Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2510 Navarra Dr
2510 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Fantastic views! Overlooking the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa golf course !!! Community pool, spa, and tennis only steps away. Perfect location, near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Only 4 miles to the beach! Tennis courts above garage.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month

Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,958 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,540 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad

    As rents have increased slightly in Carlsbad, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,540 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Carlsbad's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

