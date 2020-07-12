/
tamarack point
184 Apartments for rent in Tamarack Point, Carlsbad, CA
Last updated July 10 at 08:54am
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2716 Via Plato
2716 Via Plato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1104 sqft
2716 Via Plato Available 07/20/20 Carlsbad Townhome Close to Carlsbad Village and Shops! - Charming townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood close to shopping centers and downtown Carlsbad.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
2679 Coventry Rd
2679 Coventry Road, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1329 sqft
2679 Coventry Rd Available 03/10/20 Bright and Updated Condo in Carlsbad - Lovely bright and upgraded condo in the Tamarack Point community of Carlsbad. This two-story townhome style condo features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 1,300 Sq Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Tamarack Point
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,186
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,817
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4815 Flying Cloud Way
4815 Flying Cloud Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1210 sqft
Great location in the Laguna Del Mar community overlooking the lagoon. Two master bedrooms! Newer kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile flooring and custom neutral gray paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3375 Genoa Way
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1016 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste. The open floor plan creates a bright and airy feel throughout the condo with furniture included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2360 Hosp Way #129
2360 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
810 sqft
Updated 2BR/1BA Condo w/Pool, 2 Parking Spots, Tennis Courts, Storage & Dog Walk - 2 Bed 1 Bath Updated Condominium in Carlsbad RENT: $1,995 mo DEPOSIT: $1,995 **Call Noah today for more info or a showing 858-525-3939** Located in the desired
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 Rancho Del Oro #10
2315 Rancho Del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1008 sqft
Beautiful condo in Oceanside just minutes from the beach! - Amazing 2 bedroom ground floor condo right next to the community pool. This unit features a large living room with fireplace. A good sized master bedroom with full bath, and walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165
3521 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1093 sqft
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in gated Vista Way Village- Available August 17th! - Available August 17th! Come see this upper 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Vista Way Village! Large unit features private
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2834 Winthrop Ave
2834 Winthrop Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1112 sqft
This is one exceptional location! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Summer is here and this is one hot property - in the figurative sense of course! While it has plenty of sunshine pouring in, it also has shady trees off the back patio offering plenty of cool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3395 Campo Azul
3395 Campo Azul Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1420 sqft
The Preserves in Carlsbad - Built NEW in 2018! - This amazing condo boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and is highly upgraded throughout. From the moment you walk in you'll know you've found your new home sweet home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3266 Calle Osuna
3266 Calle Osuna, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath in 55 or Older Costa Serena community. New carpet and paint! Enclosed sunroom off the master bedroom with a patio just outside. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Very close to Walmart, and Albertsons.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2964 wintergreen dr
2964 Wintergreen Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2424 sqft
Beautiful home located just 2 miles from Carlsbad's sandy beaches featuring: newer laminate flooring upstairs, recently painted inside , remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, granite counter tops, toilets, tubs, porcelain flooring and walls.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24
3459 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4590 Cove Dr. Unit B
4590 Cove Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1020 sqft
Bristol Cove Duplex with Private Patio/Backyard - Cozy duplex in the Bristol Cove neighborhood with recent upgrades is available now. This property features new hardscape flooring, updated kitchen counter-tops, and new appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3698 North Wy
3698 North Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
827 sqft
Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Anda Lucia Way
2165 Anda Lucia Way, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1995 sqft
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH A MASTER SUITE ON ENTRY LEVEL. THIS MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES AN OPEN LAYOUT. UPGRADED HARDWOOD FLOORING IN MAIN LIVING AREAS. CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND LOFT.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
4810 Courageous Ln
4810 Courageous Lane, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1740 sqft
Courageous Ln - Everything New and Modern, Upscale Townhome in Laguna Del Mar - This is the serene sanctuary that you've been looking to call home. Newly updated townhouse located in the hills of Laguna Del Mar of Carlsbad.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3961 Gloria Lane
3961 Gloria Lane, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
1549 sqft
3961 Gloria Lane Available 07/16/20 STUNNING REMODEL - This gorgeous Carlsbad home recently under went a complete remodel.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3543 Cedarbridge Way
3543 Cedarbridge Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1112 sqft
3543 Cedarbridge Way Available 07/15/20 The Perfect Carlsbad Central Location 2 Bedroom Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stop scrolling and put down that organic, dairy-free, cold brew because this unit just came in and it's uh-mazing! Straight shot
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3739 Bennington Ct.
3739 Bennington Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1693 sqft
3739 Bennington Ct. Available 08/03/20 3 Bed Townhome - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! All bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer off bedrooms, and plenty of storage space.
