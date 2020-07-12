/
olde carlsbad
175 Apartments for rent in Olde Carlsbad, Carlsbad, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,817
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Oak Avenue
1206 Oak Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
731 sqft
1206 Oak Avenue Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous,1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, Upgraded 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2360 Hosp Way #129
2360 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
810 sqft
Updated 2BR/1BA Condo w/Pool, 2 Parking Spots, Tennis Courts, Storage & Dog Walk - 2 Bed 1 Bath Updated Condominium in Carlsbad RENT: $1,995 mo DEPOSIT: $1,995 **Call Noah today for more info or a showing 858-525-3939** Located in the desired
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3329 Adams Street
3329 Adams St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in Carlsbad. Home built in 2018. Walking distance to Carlsbad High School, Holiday Park, and the Georgina Cole Library. Less than a Mile to Carlsbad Village and the I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2964 wintergreen dr
2964 Wintergreen Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2424 sqft
Beautiful home located just 2 miles from Carlsbad's sandy beaches featuring: newer laminate flooring upstairs, recently painted inside , remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, granite counter tops, toilets, tubs, porcelain flooring and walls.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3961 Gloria Lane
3961 Gloria Lane, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
1549 sqft
3961 Gloria Lane Available 07/16/20 STUNNING REMODEL - This gorgeous Carlsbad home recently under went a complete remodel.
Results within 1 mile of Olde Carlsbad
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Last updated July 10 at 08:54am
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
825 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with central heating and gas appliances. Charming coastal community near Interstate 5, with easy access to the Carlsbad Premium Outlets. Friendly on-site staff and emergency maintenance monitoring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
718 sqft
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take in the sunshine and breathe in the ocean air right from your modern studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment at Villas at Carlsbad.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
834 sqft
Beach community with European village charm perfectly situation between Los Angeles and San Diego. New remodeled homes with spacious kitchens and faux finished granite counter tops. Private balconies and patios with gorgeous coastline views.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2716 Via Plato
2716 Via Plato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1104 sqft
2716 Via Plato Available 07/20/20 Carlsbad Townhome Close to Carlsbad Village and Shops! - Charming townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood close to shopping centers and downtown Carlsbad.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Chestnut Ave
140 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
3BR/2.5BA Multi Level Home Across from the beach! Close to all! Small Pets ok! - $5995 per Month $5995 Security Deposit Address: 140 Chestnut Ave Carlsbad CA 92008 Available July 1, 2020 Features: *3 Bedrooms *2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4815 Flying Cloud Way
4815 Flying Cloud Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1210 sqft
Great location in the Laguna Del Mar community overlooking the lagoon. Two master bedrooms! Newer kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile flooring and custom neutral gray paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3088 State Street
3088 State Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
858 sqft
Combining Coolness, Climate, and Community. Where home is a destination in itself, take a journey at State & Oak and live it up. Visit us @ http://www.stateandoak.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2136 South Coast Highway
2136 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1590 sqft
This centrally located, single level condo is a MUST SEE!. Located just a short walk to Cassidy Beach, a quick Bike ride to Frazee Beach in Carlsbad Village, and just minutes away from Army & Navy Academy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4021 Canario Street
4021 Canario Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1478 sqft
Lagoon views from this beautiful unit in Ocean Pointe community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3
1821 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3 Available 08/01/20 LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED PRIVATE OFFICES/SLEEP OFFERED IN SOUTH OCEANSIDE! - LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED OFFICE/SLEEP SPACE #3 W/BED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! VERY CLEAN AND A SAFE ALTERNATIVE TO WORKING FROM
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3690 Carlsbad Blvd
3690 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$4,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL. RATE SHOWN IS THE STANDARD MONTHLY OFF SEASON RATE. Gorgeous coastal studio located in the heart of Carlsbad Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1736 Woodbine Place
1736 Woodbine Place, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Coastal Home Close to Beach - Property Id: 284207 Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2475 Jefferson St
2475 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1184 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH on the picturesque Buena Vista Lagoon as it flows into the Pacific. Privacy gated intimate 28 unit complex right on the water. Security systems, pool, floral tropical landscaping, covered and uncovered abundant parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3341 Lincoln St.
3341 Lincoln Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1855 sqft
One block from the beach! Gorgeous location!! Village 201 by the Sea! Highly upgraded designer home. Lovely town home 3 blocks to the heart of Carlsbad Village.
