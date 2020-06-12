127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
North Beach
4 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Tamarack Point
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Calavera Hills
41 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1135 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Olde Carlsbad
14 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
890 sqft
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Carlsbad Village
8 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
854 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2
2950 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
950 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2308 Altisma Way Unit 118
2308 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1225 sqft
Beautiful La Costa Condo Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available. This condo boasts a spacious living room with fire place, 2 patios, a full kitchen, and recently updated laminate flooring and shower in second master bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B
902 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
897 sqft
Gorgeous and Beach Close Carlsbad Condo! MOVE-IN BY 05/31 and RECEIVE $500 off 1st Month's Rent! - This Ocean View upper unit condo boasts 2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom and 897 sf of living space. Light and bright with spacious living and dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
868 Marigold Ct
868 Marigold Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1268 sqft
Carlsbad 2 Bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, Single Level, Beach Close - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, single level condo in a great location in South Carlsbad

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6917 Pear Tree Dr
6917 Pear Tree Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1292 sqft
6917 Pear Tree Dr Available 06/26/20 Charming Carlsbad Townhome - Las Playas Community - Charming Carlsbad townhome located in the park-like and highly desirable Las Playas community. This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
901 Caminito Madrigal B
901 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1180 sqft
901 Caminito Madrigal B Available 06/26/20 Stunning AltaMira Condo with Peek-a-boo Ocean View!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2349 Caringa Way #3
2349 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1533 sqft
2349 Caringa Way #3 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome With attached garage - Excellent location with easy access to freeways Best location Close to Las Costa Resort and Spa Shopping area is just around the corner Spacious 3

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
815 Daphne
815 Daphne Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1270 sqft
Single story detached home in popular gated Sea Cliff Community. Two pools, tennis courts, spa clubhouse ponds and beautiful green belt, sky lights in both baths, ceiling fans in bedrooms, den and dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
2475 Jefferson St
2475 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1184 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH on the picturesque Buena Vista Lagoon as it flows into the Pacific. Privacy gated intimate 28 unit complex right on the water. Security systems, pool, floral tropical landscaping, covered and uncovered abundant parking.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7504 GIBRALTAR STREET A
7504 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Touch-Free Showing and Move-In! Take a VIRTUAL TOUR NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7510 GIBRALTAR STREET F
7510 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1060 sqft
Touch-Free Showing and Move-In! Take a VIRTUAL TOUR NOW!! HERE https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2510 Navarra Dr
2510 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Fantastic views! Overlooking the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa golf course !!! Community pool, spa, and tennis only steps away. Perfect location, near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Only 4 miles to the beach! Tennis courts above garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
4007 Layang Layang Circle, Unit B - 1
4007 Layang Layang Circle, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1436 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath 1436 sq ft not including the two large loft spaces above each bedroom and the 4 balconies.

1 of 3

Last updated June 7 at 06:02pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2922-101 Luciernaga St
2922 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t5KodVKZuaP&mls=1 Welcome Home! To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2351 Altisma Way
2351 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1440 sqft
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, upgraded throughout. Perfect for work relocation or temporary housing due to home remodel or repairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
805 Kalpati Cir
805 Kalpati Circle, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1606 sqft
Views of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, and the Pacific Ocean from inside and out of the second story condo make this home a perfect place to enjoy true coastal California living.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2944 Corte Diana
2944 Corte Diana, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Really nice townhome in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, and tile floor. Master bedroom on lower floor and the second bedroom is on the main floor.

Welcome to the June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month

Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,548 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad

    As rents have increased moderately in Carlsbad, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,548 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Carlsbad.
    • While Carlsbad's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

