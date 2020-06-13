Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA

Finding an apartment in Carlsbad that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Poinsetta
12 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
The Barrio
7 Units Available
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,134
718 sqft
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
North Beach
5 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Carlsbad Village
8 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,899
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
854 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Tamarack Point
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Calavera Hills
40 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Olde Carlsbad
14 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kelly Ranch
1 Unit Available
5242 Milton Rd
5242 Milton Road, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2604 sqft
5242 Milton Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Large Home Across from Park - Beautiful home across from Serene park with no neighbor across the street. Lots upgrades including beautiful hardwood floors, tumbled travertine floors, cedar-lined closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2308 Altisma Way Unit 118
2308 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1225 sqft
Beautiful La Costa Condo Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available. This condo boasts a spacious living room with fire place, 2 patios, a full kitchen, and recently updated laminate flooring and shower in second master bedroom.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
1769 Callisia Court
1769 Callisia Court, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2169 sqft
End unit 4 Bedroom House Available Now in Poinsettia Heights - So much light throughout this end unit 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the gated community of Poinsettia Heights.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6917 Pear Tree Dr
6917 Pear Tree Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1292 sqft
6917 Pear Tree Dr Available 06/26/20 Charming Carlsbad Townhome - Las Playas Community - Charming Carlsbad townhome located in the park-like and highly desirable Las Playas community. This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
1701 Carissa Way
1701 Carissa Way, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2169 sqft
1701 Carissa Way Available 07/01/20 Amazing home 2 story 4 bedroom home near several highly scored schools - $3600 rent $3600 security deposit 4 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bressi Ranch
1 Unit Available
6356 Huntington Drive
6356 Huntington Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3815 sqft
6356 Huntington Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Bressi Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet, private lot in the beautiful Bressi Ranch community! The heart of Bressi Ranch is the

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3464 Camino Largo
3464 Camino Largo, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
3094 sqft
3464 Camino Largo Available 06/15/20 Outstanding 4BR/3BA Home with a Loft! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath plus Loft view home with large downstairs office in a coveted area of Carlsbad! Located in a cul-de-sac within walking

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2831 Avenida Valera
2831 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2050 sqft
STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in La Costa overlooking golf course - This three bedroom home is nestled in the hills of La Costa off of the Alga/Alicante area overlooking La Costa's golf course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
901 Caminito Madrigal B
901 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1180 sqft
Stunning AltaMira Condo with Peek-a-boo Ocean View!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which make your move simple! Upon entering this

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
3057 Ocean St.
3057 Ocean St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1550 sqft
Upper Unit of Carlsbad Duplex - Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7915 Rocoso Lane
7915 Rocoso Lane, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1697 sqft
3BD, 2BA Single Story Home with A/C in Rancho Ponderosa! - Bordering Encinitas, this single story home is located in the Carlsbad Rancho Ponderosa community with 3 parks nearby and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nearly 1,700 sq ft, air conditioning

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2
2950 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
950 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
5133 sqft
Panoramic views of the Pacific from all 3 levels of this completely-remodeled *furnished* 5100+ square-foot 2-story oceanfront estate with roof deck, on the bluffs of Terramar Beach in Carlsbad, overlooking one of the most iconic surf breaks in

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Calavera Hills
1 Unit Available
3519 Landsford Way
3519 Landsford Way, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1468 sqft
3519 Landsford Way Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY Town-Home in Calavera Hills of Carlsbad! - Property Information: **PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**Gorgeous town-home in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad! This comfortable home offers lots

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6168 Paseo Picado
6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with
City Guide for Carlsbad, CA

Home to just over 100,000,Carlsbad preserves its parks and coastline through careful planning and leaves space among its many apartment buildings for wildlife, surf, and sand. Residents enjoy the city's parks and beaches throughout the year, with annual temperatures ranging from 60-70 degrees and very light rainfall. The city offers an extensive hiking and bicycling trail system, golf courses, and athletic fields.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carlsbad? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carlsbad, CA

Finding an apartment in Carlsbad that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

