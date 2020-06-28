731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful, unfurnished, newly-upgraded townhouse located above Glenoaks at Kenneth Rd. Feature over 2,000 square feet with tile and carpeted floor, 2 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Oversized two-car garage with direct entry into the unit and on-street parking. Kitchen features quartz countertop with tile backsplash. Oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. A dinette area and access to a private patio. Formal dining room, half bath, and living room complete the downstairs living area. Jacuzzi tub in the master bath, dual sinks, and makeup counter. The huge Master bedroom has a fireplace! Upstairs bedrooms have ceiling fans. It also has installed central air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. Plenty of working room for working from home. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage.



There are shelves and cabinets in the garage that can be used as a storage area.



No pets, sorry.



Tenant pays for the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Minutes to studios, airport, 5 & 134 freeways. Excellent schools, great neighborhood!



Walk Score: 75



This location is Very Walkable according to Walk Score.com, so most errands can be accomplished on foot. 731 East Verdugo Avenue is approximately a 22-minute walk from the Antelope Valley Line and the Ventura County Line at the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station stop.



Nearby parks: Joaquin Miller Park, Palm Park, and McCambridge Park.



Nearby Schools:

Joaquin Miller Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 8/10

John Muir Middle School - 0.96 miles, 8/10

Burbank High School - 0.99 miles, 8/10

Ralph Emerson Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 7/10



