Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101

731 E Verdugo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

731 E Verdugo Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful, unfurnished, newly-upgraded townhouse located above Glenoaks at Kenneth Rd. Feature over 2,000 square feet with tile and carpeted floor, 2 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Oversized two-car garage with direct entry into the unit and on-street parking. Kitchen features quartz countertop with tile backsplash. Oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. A dinette area and access to a private patio. Formal dining room, half bath, and living room complete the downstairs living area. Jacuzzi tub in the master bath, dual sinks, and makeup counter. The huge Master bedroom has a fireplace! Upstairs bedrooms have ceiling fans. It also has installed central air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. Plenty of working room for working from home. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage.

There are shelves and cabinets in the garage that can be used as a storage area.

No pets, sorry.

Tenant pays for the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Minutes to studios, airport, 5 & 134 freeways. Excellent schools, great neighborhood!

Walk Score: 75

This location is Very Walkable according to Walk Score.com, so most errands can be accomplished on foot. 731 East Verdugo Avenue is approximately a 22-minute walk from the Antelope Valley Line and the Ventura County Line at the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station stop.

Nearby parks: Joaquin Miller Park, Palm Park, and McCambridge Park.

Nearby Schools:
Joaquin Miller Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 8/10
John Muir Middle School - 0.96 miles, 8/10
Burbank High School - 0.99 miles, 8/10
Ralph Emerson Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 7/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 have any available units?
731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 have?
Some of 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 E Verdugo Avenue Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
