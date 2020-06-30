Townhouse for rent in Burbank - Property Id: 241979
Beautiful townhouse for rent in Burbank. Brand new remodeling. All the appliances are included. Laundry inside the unit. Poo and gym in the building. 1 car parking. Text or call 818-305-0902 email dianaanna@yahoo.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241979 Property Id 241979
(RLNE5630682)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 have any available units?
1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 have?
Some of 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.