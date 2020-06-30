All apartments in Burbank
1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3

1620 San Fernando Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1620 San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Townhouse for rent in Burbank - Property Id: 241979

Beautiful townhouse for rent in Burbank. Brand new remodeling. All the appliances are included. Laundry inside the unit. Poo and gym in the building. 1 car parking. Text or call 818-305-0902 email dianaanna@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241979
Property Id 241979

(RLNE5630682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 have any available units?
1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 have?
Some of 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 offers parking.
Does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 have a pool?
No, 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 have accessible units?
No, 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3 has units with dishwashers.

