1620 N. San Fernando Blvd #3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Townhouse for rent in Burbank - Property Id: 241979



Beautiful townhouse for rent in Burbank. Brand new remodeling. All the appliances are included. Laundry inside the unit. Poo and gym in the building. 1 car parking. Text or call 818-305-0902 email dianaanna@yahoo.com

(RLNE5630682)