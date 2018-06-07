Rent Calculator
Tempe, AZ
/
4849 S Darrow Dr N151
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM
4849 S Darrow Dr N151
4849 S Darrow Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4849 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
internet access
Need a third person to share the rent at ponderosa - Property Id: 220443
All appliances included. Arizona Mills is nearby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220443
Property Id 220443
(RLNE5531192)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 have any available units?
4849 S Darrow Dr N151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 have?
Some of 4849 S Darrow Dr N151's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 currently offering any rent specials?
4849 S Darrow Dr N151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 is pet friendly.
Does 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 offer parking?
No, 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 does not offer parking.
Does 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 have a pool?
No, 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 does not have a pool.
Does 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 have accessible units?
No, 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4849 S Darrow Dr N151 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
