Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Fall in love with the modern, luxe atmosphere at Emerson Mill Avenue, a community that beats to the drum of downtown Tempe. Enjoy modern interiors, high-end community amenities and the excitement of urban living, all within an environment conducive to both peaceful solitude and chilling with friends.