130 E FREMONT DRIVE

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 3/2 house with custom stained concrete floors, exposed wooden beams, expansive high end kitchen transition with stainless steel appliances, updated paint, fireplace, split master, like new carpet, premium cul de sac lot, 2 car garage, near by schools, huge backyard, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*