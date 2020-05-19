All apartments in Tempe
130 E FREMONT DRIVE
130 E FREMONT DRIVE

130 East Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 3/2 house with custom stained concrete floors, exposed wooden beams, expansive high end kitchen transition with stainless steel appliances, updated paint, fireplace, split master, like new carpet, premium cul de sac lot, 2 car garage, near by schools, huge backyard, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 E FREMONT DRIVE have any available units?
130 E FREMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 E FREMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 130 E FREMONT DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 E FREMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
130 E FREMONT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 E FREMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 130 E FREMONT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 130 E FREMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 130 E FREMONT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 130 E FREMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 E FREMONT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 E FREMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 130 E FREMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 130 E FREMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 130 E FREMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 E FREMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 E FREMONT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
