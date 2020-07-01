9490 E CACTUS Road

CACTUS CORRIDOR GEM ! Remodeled 4366 st 5 bedroom/ 4 bath + Bonus Room CUSTOM BUILT Santa Fe Territorial sitting on 1 Acre * Ideal N/S Exposure w/ McDowell Mountain Views * Grand Circular Driveway Setback from Road for Added Privacy *OPEN FLOOR PLAN * SKY HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS and PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT * STUNNING REMODEL has HIGH END FINISHES Featuring GOURMET KITCHEN with VIKING% THERMADOR appliances and MIELE BULIT IN COFFEE SYSTEM* PRIVATE MASTER W/ LUXUIOUSensuite bathroom*RAIN SHOWER* JETTED SOAKING TUB *HIS/HERS VANITIES*LRG WALKIN CLOSET*RESORT STYLE INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING w/ PebbleTec Pool* Baja Shelf* 2000 sf Travertine Paved Patios*BACK STABLE/GARAGE For Horse Rights
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
