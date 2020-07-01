All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9490 E CACTUS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9490 E CACTUS Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

9490 E CACTUS Road

9490 East Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9490 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
CACTUS CORRIDOR GEM ! Remodeled 4366 st 5 bedroom/ 4 bath + Bonus Room CUSTOM BUILT Santa Fe Territorial sitting on 1 Acre * Ideal N/S Exposure w/ McDowell Mountain Views * Grand Circular Driveway Setback from Road for Added Privacy *OPEN FLOOR PLAN * SKY HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS and PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT * STUNNING REMODEL has HIGH END FINISHES Featuring GOURMET KITCHEN with VIKING% THERMADOR appliances and MIELE BULIT IN COFFEE SYSTEM* PRIVATE MASTER W/ LUXUIOUSensuite bathroom*RAIN SHOWER* JETTED SOAKING TUB *HIS/HERS VANITIES*LRG WALKIN CLOSET*RESORT STYLE INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING w/ PebbleTec Pool* Baja Shelf* 2000 sf Travertine Paved Patios*BACK STABLE/GARAGE For Horse Rights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9490 E CACTUS Road have any available units?
9490 E CACTUS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9490 E CACTUS Road have?
Some of 9490 E CACTUS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9490 E CACTUS Road currently offering any rent specials?
9490 E CACTUS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9490 E CACTUS Road pet-friendly?
No, 9490 E CACTUS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9490 E CACTUS Road offer parking?
Yes, 9490 E CACTUS Road offers parking.
Does 9490 E CACTUS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9490 E CACTUS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9490 E CACTUS Road have a pool?
Yes, 9490 E CACTUS Road has a pool.
Does 9490 E CACTUS Road have accessible units?
No, 9490 E CACTUS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9490 E CACTUS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9490 E CACTUS Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College