8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Terrific remodeled family home in highly desired Vista De La Tierra (McCormick Ranch) neighborhood. Quiet tucked away location + walking distance to beautiful Lake Marguerite!! Awesome location --close to Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland & Scottsdale Fashion Square for the ultimate restauranct & shopping experiences! Great schools--Cochise, Cocopah, & Chap. HS! Lg. sparkling blue diving backyard swimming pool (w/ newly redone pebble-tech finish) . All new master bathroom--white cabinets & soft gray granite counter tops--all new soak tub & new white tile master shower. HIS/HER separate master walk-in closets. All new wood tile floors & newly remodeled kitchen that opens to great room!