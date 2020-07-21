All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive
8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

8046 East Del Caverna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8046 East Del Caverna Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Terrific remodeled family home in highly desired Vista De La Tierra (McCormick Ranch) neighborhood. Quiet tucked away location + walking distance to beautiful Lake Marguerite!! Awesome location --close to Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland & Scottsdale Fashion Square for the ultimate restauranct & shopping experiences! Great schools--Cochise, Cocopah, & Chap. HS! Lg. sparkling blue diving backyard swimming pool (w/ newly redone pebble-tech finish) . All new master bathroom--white cabinets & soft gray granite counter tops--all new soak tub & new white tile master shower. HIS/HER separate master walk-in closets. All new wood tile floors & newly remodeled kitchen that opens to great room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have any available units?
8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have?
Some of 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offer parking?
No, 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has a pool.
Does 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8046 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
