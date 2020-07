Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar online portal package receiving pool table

If you’re seeking an apartment in Scottsdale, AZ, that’s warm and inviting and part of a professionally supported community, be sure to visit Desert Horizon Apartment Homes! We offer charming, modern apartments that are near many opportunities for great jobs and continuing education as well as top-notch shopping, five-star dining, and quality entertainment. Desert Horizon stands apart from the rest.



Our thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans invite you to incorporate your own personal touches to make your apartment truly a home. Whether you love to create gourmet meals on a regular basis or just want to pop leftovers in your microwave, you’ll appreciate our spacious kitchens with a full suite of appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Select homes offer a breakfast bar to provide casual seating. Be sure to bring all your belongings; there will be plenty of room in our spacious oversized closets. You’ll love the cooling ceiling fans and private balc