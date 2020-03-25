Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street
7737 North via De Fonda
·
No Longer Available
Location
7737 North via De Fonda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street have any available units?
7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street have?
Some of 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street currently offering any rent specials?
7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street pet-friendly?
No, 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street offer parking?
No, 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street does not offer parking.
Does 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street have a pool?
No, 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street does not have a pool.
Does 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street have accessible units?
No, 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7737 N VIA DE FONDA Street has units with dishwashers.
