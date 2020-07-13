All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like Cabrillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
Cabrillo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Cabrillo

Open Now until 6pm
11620 E Sahuaro Dr · (480) 418-6331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2034 · Avail. now

$992

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 1040 · Avail. Sep 7

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 2040 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1063 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 2059 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 1019 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cabrillo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
carport
guest suite
internet access
At Cabrillo, we offer a variety of spacious floor plans to meet your needs. Our spacious, renovated 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes come fully equipped with spacious walk in-closets, washer/dryer hookups, extra storage, private balcony/patios and more. At Cabrillo we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.Take advantage of our wide array of community amenities we offer at Cabrillo Apartments such as our sparkling swimming pool, BBQ areas, spa, resident business center and basketball court. We also have a state of the art fitness center and a bark park for your furry companion, or check out a DVD from our Movie Library for a cozy night in. We pride ourselves on ensuring residents only the best in apartment living. Tour our photo gallery today and see why the Cabrillo Apartments is the perfect Scottsdale Apartment Complex to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cabrillo have any available units?
Cabrillo has 22 units available starting at $992 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Cabrillo have?
Some of Cabrillo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cabrillo pet-friendly?
Yes, Cabrillo is pet friendly.
Does Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, Cabrillo offers parking.
Does Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cabrillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cabrillo have a pool?
Yes, Cabrillo has a pool.
Does Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cabrillo has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cabrillo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity