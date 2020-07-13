Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center dog park gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry carport guest suite internet access

At Cabrillo, we offer a variety of spacious floor plans to meet your needs. Our spacious, renovated 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes come fully equipped with spacious walk in-closets, washer/dryer hookups, extra storage, private balcony/patios and more. At Cabrillo we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.Take advantage of our wide array of community amenities we offer at Cabrillo Apartments such as our sparkling swimming pool, BBQ areas, spa, resident business center and basketball court. We also have a state of the art fitness center and a bark park for your furry companion, or check out a DVD from our Movie Library for a cozy night in. We pride ourselves on ensuring residents only the best in apartment living. Tour our photo gallery today and see why the Cabrillo Apartments is the perfect Scottsdale Apartment Complex to call home!