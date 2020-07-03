Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2
6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2
6813 East Avalon Drive
Location
6813 East Avalon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 have any available units?
6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6813 E Avalon Drive Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
