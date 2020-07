Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym on-site laundry basketball court bbq/grill bocce court business center community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room hot tub lobby media room package receiving pool table sauna shuffle board yoga

Designed by award-winning architects David C. Hovey, FAIA, and David Hovey Jr., AIA, these luxurious new residences offer an experience of desert living unlike any other. The elegant, modern living spaces blend seamlessly with the outdoors, and exclusive amenities promote an overall lifestyle of health and well-being. Optima Kierland Apartments present an unparalleled opportunity. Set within Optima Kierland’s spacious and tranquil park-like setting, the tower offers beautifully appointed residences, ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, as well as a rich array of amenities and services.