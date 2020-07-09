All apartments in Scottsdale
6726 East Cypress Street

Location

6726 East Cypress Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent in Scottsdale! Spacious and open, nice kitchen with appliances included! Conveniently located near downtown Scottsdale and the Phoenix Zoo!! Located Near 64th St and McDowell! Grass yards, two-car carport, washer, and dryer included. Carpet throughout the home.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 East Cypress Street have any available units?
6726 East Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6726 East Cypress Street have?
Some of 6726 East Cypress Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 East Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
6726 East Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 East Cypress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6726 East Cypress Street is pet friendly.
Does 6726 East Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 6726 East Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 6726 East Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6726 East Cypress Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 East Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 6726 East Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 6726 East Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 6726 East Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 East Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6726 East Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.

