Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed

Come home to Miramonte Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona, a richly landscaped community featuring remodeled homes with upgrades throughout. As a resident, you’ll be able to create a delicious meal in a spacious kitchen featuring brand new appliances, electric stoves, and granite-style countertops or you can relax on your patio just outside the beautiful french doors in your open concept living room. From the moment you move in, you’ll have access to the resort-style salt water pool with spa, sundeck, and cabanas. When you want to explore your city, we're steps away from everything that Scottsdale has to offer including Chaparral Park. Miramonte Apartments is a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of life. Contact us today to set up a tour of your future home!