Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
Miramonte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Miramonte

8025 E Lincoln Dr · (480) 568-4056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8025 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 175 · Avail. Aug 8

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 256 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 169 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
Come home to Miramonte Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona, a richly landscaped community featuring remodeled homes with upgrades throughout. As a resident, you’ll be able to create a delicious meal in a spacious kitchen featuring brand new appliances, electric stoves, and granite-style countertops or you can relax on your patio just outside the beautiful french doors in your open concept living room. From the moment you move in, you’ll have access to the resort-style salt water pool with spa, sundeck, and cabanas. When you want to explore your city, we're steps away from everything that Scottsdale has to offer including Chaparral Park. Miramonte Apartments is a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of life. Contact us today to set up a tour of your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Holding deposit $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miramonte have any available units?
Miramonte has 9 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Miramonte have?
Some of Miramonte's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miramonte currently offering any rent specials?
Miramonte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miramonte pet-friendly?
Yes, Miramonte is pet friendly.
Does Miramonte offer parking?
Yes, Miramonte offers parking.
Does Miramonte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Miramonte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Miramonte have a pool?
Yes, Miramonte has a pool.
Does Miramonte have accessible units?
No, Miramonte does not have accessible units.
Does Miramonte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miramonte has units with dishwashers.
