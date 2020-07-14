Amenities
Come home to Miramonte Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona, a richly landscaped community featuring remodeled homes with upgrades throughout. As a resident, you’ll be able to create a delicious meal in a spacious kitchen featuring brand new appliances, electric stoves, and granite-style countertops or you can relax on your patio just outside the beautiful french doors in your open concept living room. From the moment you move in, you’ll have access to the resort-style salt water pool with spa, sundeck, and cabanas. When you want to explore your city, we're steps away from everything that Scottsdale has to offer including Chaparral Park. Miramonte Apartments is a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of life. Contact us today to set up a tour of your future home!