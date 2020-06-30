Rent Calculator
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM
6486 N 79TH Street
6486 North 79th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6486 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is a well maintained property occasionally leased for the winter season. Home faces west with views of Camelback Mountain and the Silverado Golf Course. Secluded neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have any available units?
6486 N 79TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6486 N 79TH Street have?
Some of 6486 N 79TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6486 N 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6486 N 79TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6486 N 79TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6486 N 79TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6486 N 79TH Street offers parking.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6486 N 79TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have a pool?
No, 6486 N 79TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6486 N 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6486 N 79TH Street has units with dishwashers.
