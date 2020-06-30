All apartments in Scottsdale
6486 N 79TH Street

6486 North 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6486 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is a well maintained property occasionally leased for the winter season. Home faces west with views of Camelback Mountain and the Silverado Golf Course. Secluded neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6486 N 79TH Street have any available units?
6486 N 79TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6486 N 79TH Street have?
Some of 6486 N 79TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6486 N 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6486 N 79TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6486 N 79TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6486 N 79TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6486 N 79TH Street offers parking.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6486 N 79TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have a pool?
No, 6486 N 79TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6486 N 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6486 N 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6486 N 79TH Street has units with dishwashers.

