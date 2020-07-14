All apartments in Scottsdale
Ten Wine Lofts

7126 E Osborn Rd · (520) 447-2178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7126 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2018 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1849 sqft

Unit 2014 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1849 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Unit 3019 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Unit 3016 · Avail. Oct 16

$3,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1493 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ten Wine Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
pet friendly
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $76.24 per applicant, $76.24 per married couple
Deposit: $500 refundable
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: NWP billing admin fee: $3.84/month; NWP one time set-up fee: $10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $175
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Spitz, Pit Bull, Rottweiler; Weight restrictions: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned underground parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage locker: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ten Wine Lofts have any available units?
Ten Wine Lofts has 5 units available starting at $2,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Ten Wine Lofts have?
Some of Ten Wine Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ten Wine Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Ten Wine Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ten Wine Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Ten Wine Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Ten Wine Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Ten Wine Lofts offers parking.
Does Ten Wine Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ten Wine Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ten Wine Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Ten Wine Lofts has a pool.
Does Ten Wine Lofts have accessible units?
No, Ten Wine Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Ten Wine Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ten Wine Lofts has units with dishwashers.
