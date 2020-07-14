Ten Wine Lofts

Lease Length: 1-14 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $76.24 per applicant, $76.24 per married couple
Deposit: $500 refundable
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: NWP billing admin fee: $3.84/month;
NWP one time set-up fee: $10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $175
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Spitz, Pit Bull, Rottweiler; Weight restrictions: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned underground parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage locker: $25/month