Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

3648 N 70TH Street

3648 N 70th St · No Longer Available
Location

3648 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
internet access
furnished
Short Term Rental: 2BR, 2BA Fully Furnished Condo in Old Town Scottsdale! NEW Furnishings! Inquire for short term rates with our local office! Seasonal Pricing Applies. Offering Monthly & Weekly Rentals. Rent range: $2500 to $6200.00 aa month + 1.75% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $150.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $225.00, Damage Waiver: $59.00, Booking Fee 2.75%. * Freshly Renovated Condo. Walk to Old Town Scottsdale Entertainment District. Tons of shopping, attractions, restaurants and night life!TPT License #21311773

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

