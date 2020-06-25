Camelback Fountains

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Luxury Condominium Complex. Camelback Corridor, close to Biltmore and Fashion Square. Easy access to airport, golf, and downtown. Travertine floors, carpet/bedroom, Travertine Fireplace, sunken living room, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, SS appliances, Cherry cabinets. Full bath off Bedroom with Travertine/Granite Roman Tub. Appealing architecture, water features, lush landscaping and sparkling pool/spa with recreational ramadas. Gated community * Don't miss this one!! Information deemed reliable not guaranteed.