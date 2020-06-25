All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
Camelback Fountains
Camelback Fountains

3235 East Camelback Road · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Arcadia Lite
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3235 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Luxury Condominium Complex. Camelback Corridor, close to Biltmore and Fashion Square. Easy access to airport, golf, and downtown. Travertine floors, carpet/bedroom, Travertine Fireplace, sunken living room, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, SS appliances, Cherry cabinets. Full bath off Bedroom with Travertine/Granite Roman Tub. Appealing architecture, water features, lush landscaping and sparkling pool/spa with recreational ramadas. Gated community * Don't miss this one!! Information deemed reliable not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camelback Fountains have any available units?
Camelback Fountains doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Camelback Fountains have?
Some of Camelback Fountains's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camelback Fountains currently offering any rent specials?
Camelback Fountains is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camelback Fountains pet-friendly?
No, Camelback Fountains is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does Camelback Fountains offer parking?
No, Camelback Fountains does not offer parking.
Does Camelback Fountains have units with washers and dryers?
No, Camelback Fountains does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Camelback Fountains have a pool?
Yes, Camelback Fountains has a pool.
Does Camelback Fountains have accessible units?
No, Camelback Fountains does not have accessible units.
Does Camelback Fountains have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camelback Fountains has units with dishwashers.
