Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:03 PM

5220 N 16th Lane

5220 North 16th Lane · (320) 267-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5220 North 16th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Step on In to this AMAZING Home with Space for Everyone including the Mother-In-Law or Roommate. Mother in law suite Features a Full Kitchen, Living Area and Bedroom, it also Includes it's own Washer/Dryer and Separate Entry from Garage and Side Yard! The Main Living Area Opens into a Fully Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Double Oven. Upstairs you will Find the Large Master Bedroom with a Beautiful Master Bath containing Double Sinks and Walk-in Shower. The other Two Bedrooms and Laundry rooms is also on the Second Level. All Washer and Dryers are Included! Great Low Maintenance Backyard with Covered Patio, Pavers and Artificial Grass. GATED Community with Beautiful Landscaping, Kids Play Area and Basketball Court. This Home is Rented through Renters Warehouse please check out website for Full Listing Details and Video Walkthrough! Rent is $2500 + 4% Tax monthly $150 Admin Fee $55/adult Application Fee. There will be NO SHOWINGS at this time. Please Call Kristi for more information: 320-267-1943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 N 16th Lane have any available units?
5220 N 16th Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 N 16th Lane have?
Some of 5220 N 16th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 N 16th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5220 N 16th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 N 16th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5220 N 16th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5220 N 16th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5220 N 16th Lane does offer parking.
Does 5220 N 16th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 N 16th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 N 16th Lane have a pool?
No, 5220 N 16th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5220 N 16th Lane have accessible units?
No, 5220 N 16th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 N 16th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 N 16th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
