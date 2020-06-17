5220 N 16th Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Step on In to this AMAZING Home with Space for Everyone including the Mother-In-Law or Roommate. Mother in law suite Features a Full Kitchen, Living Area and Bedroom, it also Includes it's own Washer/Dryer and Separate Entry from Garage and Side Yard! The Main Living Area Opens into a Fully Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Double Oven. Upstairs you will Find the Large Master Bedroom with a Beautiful Master Bath containing Double Sinks and Walk-in Shower. The other Two Bedrooms and Laundry rooms is also on the Second Level. All Washer and Dryers are Included! Great Low Maintenance Backyard with Covered Patio, Pavers and Artificial Grass. GATED Community with Beautiful Landscaping, Kids Play Area and Basketball Court. This Home is Rented through Renters Warehouse please check out website for Full Listing Details and Video Walkthrough! Rent is $2500 + 4% Tax monthly $150 Admin Fee $55/adult Application Fee. There will be NO SHOWINGS at this time. Please Call Kristi for more information: 320-267-1943