Amenities
Welcome to The Turn Apartments, a refreshingly unique apartment community located just east of Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are effortlessly luxurious with full-sized in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens with available islands and breakfast bars. Whether you're grilling some food on our gas grills, watching the big game on our 55-inch outdoor TV, warming up by the fire pit, or just lounging in our cabanas, our innovative pool design ensures that you're always within a few steps of the poolside. Venture indoors to utilize our clubhouse and business center, conference room, TV lounge, or full-body fitness center with free weights, weight machines, and cardio machines. Our location is exceptional, tucked just east of the Cave Creek Golf Course and immediately accessible to the I-17 Freeway, connecting our residents to the whole of greater Phoenix.