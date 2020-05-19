Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cc payments media room

Welcome to The Turn Apartments, a refreshingly unique apartment community located just east of Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are effortlessly luxurious with full-sized in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens with available islands and breakfast bars. Whether you're grilling some food on our gas grills, watching the big game on our 55-inch outdoor TV, warming up by the fire pit, or just lounging in our cabanas, our innovative pool design ensures that you're always within a few steps of the poolside. Venture indoors to utilize our clubhouse and business center, conference room, TV lounge, or full-body fitness center with free weights, weight machines, and cardio machines. Our location is exceptional, tucked just east of the Cave Creek Golf Course and immediately accessible to the I-17 Freeway, connecting our residents to the whole of greater Phoenix.