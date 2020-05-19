All apartments in Phoenix
The Turn

14602 N 19th Ave · (602) 497-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14602 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 163 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 139 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 168 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Turn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cc payments
media room
Welcome to The Turn Apartments, a refreshingly unique apartment community located just east of Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are effortlessly luxurious with full-sized in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens with available islands and breakfast bars. Whether you're grilling some food on our gas grills, watching the big game on our 55-inch outdoor TV, warming up by the fire pit, or just lounging in our cabanas, our innovative pool design ensures that you're always within a few steps of the poolside. Venture indoors to utilize our clubhouse and business center, conference room, TV lounge, or full-body fitness center with free weights, weight machines, and cardio machines. Our location is exceptional, tucked just east of the Cave Creek Golf Course and immediately accessible to the I-17 Freeway, connecting our residents to the whole of greater Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage parking is available for $50-$80. We also have surface lot and covered parking. Please call our leasing office for more information. Covered lot, assigned. Garage parking is available for $50-$80. We also have surface lot and covered parking. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Turn have any available units?
The Turn has 8 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Turn have?
Some of The Turn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Turn currently offering any rent specials?
The Turn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Turn pet-friendly?
Yes, The Turn is pet friendly.
Does The Turn offer parking?
Yes, The Turn offers parking.
Does The Turn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Turn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Turn have a pool?
Yes, The Turn has a pool.
Does The Turn have accessible units?
No, The Turn does not have accessible units.
Does The Turn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Turn has units with dishwashers.
