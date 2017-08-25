All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1124 East Ruth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1124 East Ruth Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1124 East Ruth Avenue

1124 East Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1124 East Ruth Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
New Northtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,517 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 East Ruth Avenue have any available units?
1124 East Ruth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 East Ruth Avenue have?
Some of 1124 East Ruth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 East Ruth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1124 East Ruth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 East Ruth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 East Ruth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1124 East Ruth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1124 East Ruth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1124 East Ruth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 East Ruth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 East Ruth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1124 East Ruth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1124 East Ruth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1124 East Ruth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 East Ruth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 East Ruth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College