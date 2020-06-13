145 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ

Looking for Rental Property in Surprise?

The vacancy rate is a pretty high 17%, which should give you some hope as you look for anything from studios in high-rise apartments to condos and large rental houses.

How Much Will a Rental Cost?

The cost of living in Surprise is right around the national average, so it makes sense that the housing expenses are also in line with the average. At the same time, the typical home here is only about eight years old, which is much newer than the country's average of 35 years old. If you enjoy the refreshing smell of new wood and drying paint, it's time to check out your rental options here.

What Should You Bring On Your Search?

The "surprisingly" high vacancy rate in this city means you don't have a lot of competition once you find a rental home you want. Of course, it might take some time to locate one for rent, and when you do, just be prepared to show off that credit score and possibly put down a deposit.