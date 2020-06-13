145 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ📍
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 56
1 of 50
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 45
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 15
Surprise is northwest of Phoenix. In fact, it's even northwest of Glendale, Peoria and El Mirage, all of which are known for being far west suburbs of the Phoenix metropolitan area. In 2000, the city had a mere 30,000 or so people; by 2010, that somehow skyrocketed to about 117,000 residents. If you're wondering what's behind the growth, it's a surprise! No, really, you'll have to find out by looking further into this fairly new city.
The vacancy rate is a pretty high 17%, which should give you some hope as you look for anything from studios in high-rise apartments to condos and large rental houses.
How Much Will a Rental Cost?
The cost of living in Surprise is right around the national average, so it makes sense that the housing expenses are also in line with the average. At the same time, the typical home here is only about eight years old, which is much newer than the country's average of 35 years old. If you enjoy the refreshing smell of new wood and drying paint, it's time to check out your rental options here.
What Should You Bring On Your Search?
The "surprisingly" high vacancy rate in this city means you don't have a lot of competition once you find a rental home you want. Of course, it might take some time to locate one for rent, and when you do, just be prepared to show off that credit score and possibly put down a deposit.
This city is just one of the newer Phoenix suburbs made up of brand new master-planned communities with their own parks. If you are looking for a spacious home to call your own even if only for a year you'll have some good luck in Surprise. After all, investors have flocked to this city in recent years to buy up homes they can rent out to those looking for affordable housing. These are just some of the main neighborhoods you can choose from in this city.
Arizona Traditions: Most of the houses range from 15 years old to brand new, and all have access to the community center, which features a fitness area, library, classrooms and even a sports bar! The centerpiece of this community is the 18-hole Arizona Traditions Golf Course. If you're not into golf but still want to be active, check out the many walking trails, swimming pools, softball fields, tennis courts and other athletic offerings. You can truly live the dream by finding a home with a backyard pool, built-in BBQ and views of the golf course so you can easily relax with your favorite beverage.
Greer Ranch South: The homes here are new and highly upgraded, and many have swimming pools or at least nicely landscaped backyards. The Loop 303, which is a popular freeway in Surprise, is within close driving distance. **
Surprise Farms: Near the 303 Freeway. Surprise Farms Community Park is located in this community. **
Royal Ranch: This slightly more affordable neighborhood is located between the 303 and 60 Freeways. It's just south of Surprise Community Park, which features a lake, playground and park. **
*Sierra Montana: *This area is close to both Sierra Montana Park and Sierra Montana Recreation Center. While the names might not be very unique, these places do offer great opportunities to enjoy the Arizona weather, except during the summer of course! There are also plenty of smaller parks in this area.
Mountain Vista Ranch: If you want to be near a major freeway and busy streets lined with eateries and stores, this community may be right for you. It's situated near the 303, between Greenway Road and Bell Road.
The main freeways here are Loop 303 and U.S. Route 60, so expect to use one or both to get around the city. If you work outside of Surprise, you'll probably be driving on Loop 101, Interstate 10 or Interstate 17. Valley Metro buses and the light rail also serve the area, allowing you to get around Surprise and into surrounding cities without a car.
Considering this city is very close to Phoenix and all its big-city offerings, you won't run out of things to do in this area. If you like shopping, Arrowhead Mall is just one popular option within a few miles. If you like to learn in your free time, check out the Challenger Space Center or West Valley Art Museum. Trips to the nearby Wildlife World Zoo, and of course, you can't beat a day on a boat at Lake Pleasant, which is north of the city.
The Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers are two baseball teams that come to Surprise Stadium for spring training. Plus, the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex hosts all kinds of professional events in the tennis world, while the Speedworld Dragstrip makes racing possible and legal -- on this track. So whether you like watching sports or playing them yourself, or even if you simply like cooling off in community pools and lakes, Surprise should have what you need when it comes to housing.