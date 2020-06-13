145 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13
Sierra Verde
38 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Last updated June 13
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Last updated June 13
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,182
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Last updated June 11
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
Last updated October 21
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13242 W Port Royale Ln
13242 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is very spacious. Tile in all the right places. Open kitchen with island overlooks the family room and eating area. Split floor plan with master on opposite side of other bedrooms.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18327 W Tina Ln
18327 W Tina Ln, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1884 sqft
Wow! Check out this awesome home in Copper Canyon/North Surprise! Barely lived property in new build community with dog parks, playgrounds and a basketball/tennis courts!! Tile in all the main areas, huge granite kitchen with island, and fresh/clean

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
Sierra Montana
1 Unit Available
17849 W Ventura St
17849 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1615 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features custom paint throughout, neutral carpeting and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light and bright with an open concept, convenient breakfast bar and brand new stainless appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13
Litchfield Manor
1 Unit Available
13629 W Evans Dr
13629 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
3073 sqft
Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
Bell West Ranch
1 Unit Available
17493 N 167th Dr
17493 North 167th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1138 sqft
**ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET!!** Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher. Master suite features walk in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
Marley Park
1 Unit Available
13657 N 152nd Ave
13657 North 152nd Avenue, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2993 sqft
Beautiful home in the wonderful community of Marley Park! 3 beds + 2.5 baths + a spacious loft and bonus room. Home has newer carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18122 N Sterling Dr
18122 North Sterling Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1873 sqft
**Age Restricted 55+ Community** **Furniture is OPTIONAL** Home is located in Sun City Grand. This is a clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Kitchen Features Fridge, Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. Tile in all the right places.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
Happy Trails Resort
1 Unit Available
17200 W BELL Road
17200 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
INCREDIBLE GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS! A BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED HOME IN HAPPY TRAILS FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE AND SCREENED IN ARIZONA ROOM.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16134 W BLUE ASTER Court
16134 West Blue Aster Court, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1909 sqft
Available for Seasonal Rental. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms - all with queen beds - 2 full baths and all of the necessities of home. Just bring your personal items and enjoy all that Sun City Grand has to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
Kingswood Parke
1 Unit Available
17116 N PRINCESS Place
17116 North Princess Place, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1702 sqft
This nice corner lot has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a formal living room, and a cozy family room. Large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, neutral countertops, lots of cabinets and counter space. A usable island, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive
20029 North Shadow Mountain Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2298 sqft
Just hit the market! The ultimate in luxury living! By far the nicest seasonal home we have! This home has just been totally remodeled and owner spared no expense! Too much to list! Nice flowing floor plan, high end furniture, flat screens

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16247 W MOUNTAIN PASS Drive
16247 West Mountain Pass Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1337 sqft
UPGRADED SUN CITY GRAND SEASONAL BEAUTY!UPSCALE FURNISHINGS WILL KEEP YOU COMFORTABLE DURING YOUR STAY. VERY INVITING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND MEDIA CENTER.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18277 N ESTRELLA VISTA Drive
18277 North Estrella Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1870 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home, available for January through February as a seasonal rental. Lavishly furnished, 2 bedrooms and a den/3rd bedroom with Murphy bed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15913 W CLEARWATER Way
15913 West Clearwater Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1546 sqft
Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area.

Median Rent in Surprise

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Surprise is $1,084, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,351.
Studio
$893
1 Bed
$1,084
2 Beds
$1,351
3+ Beds
$1,967
City GuideSurprise
Flora Mae Statler gave Surprise, Arizona, its unusual name because she claimed that she "would be surprised if the town ever amounted to much."

Surprise is northwest of Phoenix. In fact, it's even northwest of Glendale, Peoria and El Mirage, all of which are known for being far west suburbs of the Phoenix metropolitan area. In 2000, the city had a mere 30,000 or so people; by 2010, that somehow skyrocketed to about 117,000 residents. If you're wondering what's behind the growth, it's a surprise! No, really, you'll have to find out by looking further into this fairly new city.

Looking for Rental Property in Surprise?

The vacancy rate is a pretty high 17%, which should give you some hope as you look for anything from studios in high-rise apartments to condos and large rental houses.

How Much Will a Rental Cost?

The cost of living in Surprise is right around the national average, so it makes sense that the housing expenses are also in line with the average. At the same time, the typical home here is only about eight years old, which is much newer than the country's average of 35 years old. If you enjoy the refreshing smell of new wood and drying paint, it's time to check out your rental options here.

What Should You Bring On Your Search?

The "surprisingly" high vacancy rate in this city means you don't have a lot of competition once you find a rental home you want. Of course, it might take some time to locate one for rent, and when you do, just be prepared to show off that credit score and possibly put down a deposit.

Neighborhoods in Surprise

This city is just one of the newer Phoenix suburbs made up of brand new master-planned communities with their own parks. If you are looking for a spacious home to call your own even if only for a year you'll have some good luck in Surprise. After all, investors have flocked to this city in recent years to buy up homes they can rent out to those looking for affordable housing. These are just some of the main neighborhoods you can choose from in this city.

Arizona Traditions: Most of the houses range from 15 years old to brand new, and all have access to the community center, which features a fitness area, library, classrooms and even a sports bar! The centerpiece of this community is the 18-hole Arizona Traditions Golf Course. If you're not into golf but still want to be active, check out the many walking trails, swimming pools, softball fields, tennis courts and other athletic offerings. You can truly live the dream by finding a home with a backyard pool, built-in BBQ and views of the golf course so you can easily relax with your favorite beverage.

Greer Ranch South: The homes here are new and highly upgraded, and many have swimming pools or at least nicely landscaped backyards. The Loop 303, which is a popular freeway in Surprise, is within close driving distance. **

Surprise Farms: Near the 303 Freeway. Surprise Farms Community Park is located in this community. **

Royal Ranch: This slightly more affordable neighborhood is located between the 303 and 60 Freeways. It's just south of Surprise Community Park, which features a lake, playground and park. **

*Sierra Montana: *This area is close to both Sierra Montana Park and Sierra Montana Recreation Center. While the names might not be very unique, these places do offer great opportunities to enjoy the Arizona weather, except during the summer of course! There are also plenty of smaller parks in this area.

Mountain Vista Ranch: If you want to be near a major freeway and busy streets lined with eateries and stores, this community may be right for you. It's situated near the 303, between Greenway Road and Bell Road.

Life in Surprise

The main freeways here are Loop 303 and U.S. Route 60, so expect to use one or both to get around the city. If you work outside of Surprise, you'll probably be driving on Loop 101, Interstate 10 or Interstate 17. Valley Metro buses and the light rail also serve the area, allowing you to get around Surprise and into surrounding cities without a car.

Considering this city is very close to Phoenix and all its big-city offerings, you won't run out of things to do in this area. If you like shopping, Arrowhead Mall is just one popular option within a few miles. If you like to learn in your free time, check out the Challenger Space Center or West Valley Art Museum. Trips to the nearby Wildlife World Zoo, and of course, you can't beat a day on a boat at Lake Pleasant, which is north of the city.

The Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers are two baseball teams that come to Surprise Stadium for spring training. Plus, the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex hosts all kinds of professional events in the tennis world, while the Speedworld Dragstrip makes racing possible and legal -- on this track. So whether you like watching sports or playing them yourself, or even if you simply like cooling off in community pools and lakes, Surprise should have what you need when it comes to housing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Surprise?
In Surprise, the median rent is $893 for a studio, $1,084 for a 1-bedroom, $1,351 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,967 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Surprise, check out our monthly Surprise Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Surprise?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Surprise include Roseview, Sierra Verde, and Marley Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Surprise?
Some of the colleges located in the Surprise area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Yavapai College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Surprise?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Surprise from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

