108 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ

Moving to Goodyear

If you want to move to Goodyear, AZ, you'll be joining the ranks of tons of people who love calling the Phoenix suburb home. There are both buyable and rentable homes in Goodyear, but most single-family homes are available to buy. If you want to look for apartments, though, renting is pretty affordable particularly relative to housing in Phoenix proper. Its definitely not the most exciting and hopping place to go to start a new life, find a new job, or take part in thriving nightlife but if you want somewhere quiet to rest at night, its a great place to have an apartment.

If you want to rent in Goodyear, make sure you come prepared. You'll probably need to undertake a real search to find an apartment of the right size and price here there aren't that many available and the ones that are might not be in your price range. When you go to see apartments, be sure to prepare properly. Gather the documents you'll need to submit a completed application. That way, if you see an apartment you like, you can jump on applying and not get beat out by someone else. Make sure to check with your real estate expert to see what exactly you'll need on an apartment hunt, but you can be sure you'll need copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment (or a guarantor if you're not employed), and letters of reference from previous landlords. You will also have a credit check run, so be sure your credit score is in good standing. Also, you'll probably need to have a good chunk of change to lay out when you're renting a place in Goodyear. Deposits are typically at least two months rent with a security deposit, and if you're using a real estate broker, you're going to need to pay them a fee as well.