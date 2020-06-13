Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ

Palm Valley
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
8 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Centerra
17 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
Palm Valley West
4 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palm Valley
3 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
117 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,177
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17359 W JACKSON Street
17359 West Jackson Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2902 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in the desirable Canyon Trails community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
14527 W Sheridan St
14527 West Sheridan Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2695 sqft
This is a very well maintained 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in the Palm Valley subdivision.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
16438 W La Ventilla Way
16438 West La Ventilla Way, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2270 sqft
This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED RENTS FOR ONE MONTH OR MORE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Estrella Vista
1 Unit Available
15642 W Mohave St
15642 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2472 sqft
WOOD ''LOOK'' FLOORING * DESIGNER CARPET * ISLAND KITCHEN * CHERRY CABINETS * BUILT-IN MICROWAVE * SMOOTH TOP STOVE * RECESSED LIGHTING * GARDEN TUB * OAK RAILING * LARGE LOFT * 9 FOOT CEILINGS * 2 INCH BLINDS * EXTENDED COVERED PATIO * SOFT &

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14148 West Columbus Avenue
14148 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1521 sqft
3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48 Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive
17514 West Desert Sage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1873 sqft
Lovely home in Estrella, a Phoenix West Valley premier master planned community. Light and open great room concept features large living and dining area and beautiful kitchen with staggered cabinets, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
16796 W Pierce Street
16796 West Pierce Street, Goodyear, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
2682 sqft
This beautiful single story corner lot home welcomes you with a large open floor plan.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rio Paseo
1 Unit Available
14951 W WILSHIRE Drive
14951 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1573 sqft
GREAT VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Call listing agent for per night/ price.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18267 W THUNDERHILL Place
18267 West Thunderhill Place, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2106 sqft
Come call this nearly new home yours! Built less than 2 years ago, this energy efficient great room plan features all kinds of upgrades and beautiful finishes including gorgeous tile floors throughout with premium carpeting in the bedrooms, tray

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
1682 N 144th Drive
1682 North 144th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2208 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with den/office, single story home located in the gated community right next to Lifetime Fitness. Open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, gas stove, and all the stainless steel appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17612 W Buchanan Street
17612 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1959 sqft
First Time Rental Property in Canyon Trails, Great Goodyear Location, close to 303/I10, & Schools.This home has been recently remodeled.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17515 W BUCHANAN Street
17515 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
Exquisite 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Canyon Trails.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14226 W COLUMBUS Avenue
14226 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1656 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom family home located in the city of Goodyear. Only minutes away from the 303 freeway and I10.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
15899 W DIAMOND Street
15899 West Diamond Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 bath, Best location in the neighborhood--only one neighbor!Welcoming front porch with stone accents,overlooks flanking lush park!Entry to formal living & dining w/bay window.

Median Rent in Goodyear

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Goodyear is $1,183, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,474.
Studio
$974
1 Bed
$1,183
2 Beds
$1,474
3+ Beds
$2,145
City GuideGoodyear
"The trip across Arizona is just one oasis after another. You can just throw anything out and it will grow there. I like Arizona." (--Will Rogers)

In 2008, Goodyear, Arizona, was awarded the National Civic Leagues All-America City Award which makes sense, since its considered to be a beautiful and idyllic place to live in the American west. Goodyear is named after the Goodyear Tire company, because this is where the company used to own farmland on which they grew cotton for their tires. Now, the city is home to the Goodyear Ballpark, where professional baseball teams of the MLB come to have their spring training. Goodyear is one of the fastest growing towns in Arizona, and its not hard to see why. The area is a Phoenix suburb, so residents have access to the big city which is one of the best for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the whole country. However, when they want something quieter or a little more peaceful, they can retreat to their small town. Goodyear has lovely homes throughout, as well as excellent school districts, good shopping opportunities, and accessible transportation options. If you want to settle down in Phoenix, you might want to consider Goodyear. It has lots of great suburban amenities while offering access to Phoenix at much lower prices than the properties in Phoenix itself.

Moving to Goodyear

If you want to move to Goodyear, AZ, you'll be joining the ranks of tons of people who love calling the Phoenix suburb home. There are both buyable and rentable homes in Goodyear, but most single-family homes are available to buy. If you want to look for apartments, though, renting is pretty affordable particularly relative to housing in Phoenix proper. Its definitely not the most exciting and hopping place to go to start a new life, find a new job, or take part in thriving nightlife but if you want somewhere quiet to rest at night, its a great place to have an apartment.

If you want to rent in Goodyear, make sure you come prepared. You'll probably need to undertake a real search to find an apartment of the right size and price here there aren't that many available and the ones that are might not be in your price range. When you go to see apartments, be sure to prepare properly. Gather the documents you'll need to submit a completed application. That way, if you see an apartment you like, you can jump on applying and not get beat out by someone else. Make sure to check with your real estate expert to see what exactly you'll need on an apartment hunt, but you can be sure you'll need copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment (or a guarantor if you're not employed), and letters of reference from previous landlords. You will also have a credit check run, so be sure your credit score is in good standing. Also, you'll probably need to have a good chunk of change to lay out when you're renting a place in Goodyear. Deposits are typically at least two months rent with a security deposit, and if you're using a real estate broker, you're going to need to pay them a fee as well.

Neighborhoods in Goodyear

So, you want to move to Goodyear to be near Phoenix, but you don't know where you should look? Check out more information about the neighborhoods below. Each neighborhood in Goodyear has a similar aesthetic and a nice, Western suburban vibe. But there are some variations in the prices and amenities offered throughout different parts of the town.

McMicken: This neighborhood is in the very northwestern corner of Goodyear. Its nearly all single-family homes, but you'll also find apartments here in the form of huge high-rises. Its really quiet, and pretty expensive. If you're looking for an upscale place, this is the place to go. $$$$$

Perryville: The Perryville neighborhood comprises much of the center of Goodyear. Its a pretty affordable area, compared to a lot of the town, so its a good place for younger folks and people who don't want to pay as much for their housing. Don't look for too for apartments here there aren't really very many. It is more of a place for townhomes, single-family houses, and even some mobile homes. $

Estrella Parkway/South Goodyear: This portion of the suburb is its southernmost neighborhood. This is the place to be if you're a renter, since areas are mostly comprised of apartments and rental properties. It does have large family homes, and its very rural. If you want something that reminds you you're in the desert look for somewhere to live here. $$

Litchfield Rd/Northeast Goodyear: The northeastern corner of Goodyear is very suburban and neighborly. There are lots of houses and apartments for purchase and rental. Its quiet here; people basically only come here to live. Get a car if you choose to live here, so you can get into Phoenix or the more commercial parts of Goodyear. $$$$

Living in Goodyear

You're moving to Goodyear, and you're ready to settle down in the warm, sunny desert. Chances are you wont want to stay in Goodyear all the time, since the entertainment options are limited (so is the dining) and you may occasionally feel bored and restless. Hopping in a car and driving to Phoenix is the easiest solution. Goodyear has many arterial roads running through it, so you can head out in any cardinal direction/ There is a bus in the city, the Valley Metro Bus, but most people who live here tend to depend on their own wheels.

If you want to go farther than just a short drive, there is a small airport in town -- the Phoenix Goodyear Airport. You can also take a train; the Union Pacific Railroad goes through Goodyear, and it has trains traveling east to west (and vice versa).

People living in Goodyear don't have to go anywhere, though, to enjoy themselves especially baseball lovers. Watching MLB spring training is a year round highlight. Both the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinatti Reds make Goodyear Ballpark the official home of their spring training.

Theres more to do than baseball in Goodyear, though. Every two years the town hosts Luke Days, featuring an air show at Luke Air Force base (just north of Goodyear). The Air Forces Aerial Demonstration Team (the Thunderbirds) show off their death-defying tricks. For outdoor lovers, the town is home to Estrella Mountain Regional Park, a 20,000-acre park in the desert, where visitors can go hiking, biking, walking, or riding horses, play baseball, or do horse tricks. There is also a golf course for those so inclined. One of Goodyears most quirky characteristics is that its home to the worlds largest collections of bibles, which is kept in the lobby of the Hampton Inn and Suites in town. The Museum is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week 365 days a year visit to check out a 900-year-old Biblical Hebrew School and bibles from the 16th century. If you have kids in tow, you'll like the Wildlife World Zoo -- the states largest collection of exotic animals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Goodyear?
In Goodyear, the median rent is $974 for a studio, $1,183 for a 1-bedroom, $1,474 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,145 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Goodyear, check out our monthly Goodyear Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Goodyear?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Goodyear include Palm Valley.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Goodyear?
Some of the colleges located in the Goodyear area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Goodyear?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Goodyear from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

