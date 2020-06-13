108 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ📍
In 2008, Goodyear, Arizona, was awarded the National Civic Leagues All-America City Award which makes sense, since its considered to be a beautiful and idyllic place to live in the American west. Goodyear is named after the Goodyear Tire company, because this is where the company used to own farmland on which they grew cotton for their tires. Now, the city is home to the Goodyear Ballpark, where professional baseball teams of the MLB come to have their spring training. Goodyear is one of the fastest growing towns in Arizona, and its not hard to see why. The area is a Phoenix suburb, so residents have access to the big city which is one of the best for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the whole country. However, when they want something quieter or a little more peaceful, they can retreat to their small town. Goodyear has lovely homes throughout, as well as excellent school districts, good shopping opportunities, and accessible transportation options. If you want to settle down in Phoenix, you might want to consider Goodyear. It has lots of great suburban amenities while offering access to Phoenix at much lower prices than the properties in Phoenix itself.
If you want to move to Goodyear, AZ, you'll be joining the ranks of tons of people who love calling the Phoenix suburb home. There are both buyable and rentable homes in Goodyear, but most single-family homes are available to buy. If you want to look for apartments, though, renting is pretty affordable particularly relative to housing in Phoenix proper. Its definitely not the most exciting and hopping place to go to start a new life, find a new job, or take part in thriving nightlife but if you want somewhere quiet to rest at night, its a great place to have an apartment.
If you want to rent in Goodyear, make sure you come prepared. You'll probably need to undertake a real search to find an apartment of the right size and price here there aren't that many available and the ones that are might not be in your price range. When you go to see apartments, be sure to prepare properly. Gather the documents you'll need to submit a completed application. That way, if you see an apartment you like, you can jump on applying and not get beat out by someone else. Make sure to check with your real estate expert to see what exactly you'll need on an apartment hunt, but you can be sure you'll need copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment (or a guarantor if you're not employed), and letters of reference from previous landlords. You will also have a credit check run, so be sure your credit score is in good standing. Also, you'll probably need to have a good chunk of change to lay out when you're renting a place in Goodyear. Deposits are typically at least two months rent with a security deposit, and if you're using a real estate broker, you're going to need to pay them a fee as well.
So, you want to move to Goodyear to be near Phoenix, but you don't know where you should look? Check out more information about the neighborhoods below. Each neighborhood in Goodyear has a similar aesthetic and a nice, Western suburban vibe. But there are some variations in the prices and amenities offered throughout different parts of the town.
McMicken: This neighborhood is in the very northwestern corner of Goodyear. Its nearly all single-family homes, but you'll also find apartments here in the form of huge high-rises. Its really quiet, and pretty expensive. If you're looking for an upscale place, this is the place to go. $$$$$
Perryville: The Perryville neighborhood comprises much of the center of Goodyear. Its a pretty affordable area, compared to a lot of the town, so its a good place for younger folks and people who don't want to pay as much for their housing. Don't look for too for apartments here there aren't really very many. It is more of a place for townhomes, single-family houses, and even some mobile homes. $
Estrella Parkway/South Goodyear: This portion of the suburb is its southernmost neighborhood. This is the place to be if you're a renter, since areas are mostly comprised of apartments and rental properties. It does have large family homes, and its very rural. If you want something that reminds you you're in the desert look for somewhere to live here. $$
Litchfield Rd/Northeast Goodyear: The northeastern corner of Goodyear is very suburban and neighborly. There are lots of houses and apartments for purchase and rental. Its quiet here; people basically only come here to live. Get a car if you choose to live here, so you can get into Phoenix or the more commercial parts of Goodyear. $$$$
You're moving to Goodyear, and you're ready to settle down in the warm, sunny desert. Chances are you wont want to stay in Goodyear all the time, since the entertainment options are limited (so is the dining) and you may occasionally feel bored and restless. Hopping in a car and driving to Phoenix is the easiest solution. Goodyear has many arterial roads running through it, so you can head out in any cardinal direction/ There is a bus in the city, the Valley Metro Bus, but most people who live here tend to depend on their own wheels.
If you want to go farther than just a short drive, there is a small airport in town -- the Phoenix Goodyear Airport. You can also take a train; the Union Pacific Railroad goes through Goodyear, and it has trains traveling east to west (and vice versa).
People living in Goodyear don't have to go anywhere, though, to enjoy themselves especially baseball lovers. Watching MLB spring training is a year round highlight. Both the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinatti Reds make Goodyear Ballpark the official home of their spring training.
Theres more to do than baseball in Goodyear, though. Every two years the town hosts Luke Days, featuring an air show at Luke Air Force base (just north of Goodyear). The Air Forces Aerial Demonstration Team (the Thunderbirds) show off their death-defying tricks. For outdoor lovers, the town is home to Estrella Mountain Regional Park, a 20,000-acre park in the desert, where visitors can go hiking, biking, walking, or riding horses, play baseball, or do horse tricks. There is also a golf course for those so inclined. One of Goodyears most quirky characteristics is that its home to the worlds largest collections of bibles, which is kept in the lobby of the Hampton Inn and Suites in town. The Museum is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week 365 days a year visit to check out a 900-year-old Biblical Hebrew School and bibles from the 16th century. If you have kids in tow, you'll like the Wildlife World Zoo -- the states largest collection of exotic animals.