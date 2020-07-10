133 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with move-in specials
"Come to this land of sunshine, to this land where life is young. Where the wide, wide world is waiting, the songs that will now be sung. Where the golden sun is flaming tnto warm, white shining day, and the sons of men are blazing their priceless right of way." (Margaret Rowe Clifford - "Arizona").
Phoenix is nestled in the low desert valley of Southern Arizona amongst saguaro cacti and a whole lotta mountains. In fact, nearly any which way you look from within Phoenix limits you’ll have a beautiful view of the mountains that ring the greater metropolitan area with some of the more local mountains spruced in between. Read: it’s pretty. Also read: you’ll probably want a room with a view and/or balcony, let’s help you navigate the apartment landscape shall we?
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Phoenix apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Phoenix apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.