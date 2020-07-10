AL
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Phoenix apartment renters looking to save. H... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$790
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
966 sqft
The Colonnade Apartments are located in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor. This pet-friendly community offers pools, a spa and several laundry centers. Units provide granite counters, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,021
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish and modern apartments in a fantastic location close to great schools, shopping and dining. Two pools and a Jacuzzi, easy access to the freeway and a fitness center. Large walk-in closets and tiled entryways.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1120 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and designer bathrooms conveniently located just one block away from Biltmore Fashion Park. Select apartments feature private balconies or patios. Garage car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
43 Units Available
Arcadia
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
$
28 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,124
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1302 sqft
Fantastic access to Phoenix's many entertainment options. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace, pool and dog park. This new-construction, green community offers smoke-free units. Fire pit and gym included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Booker T. Washington
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,115
793 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community offers residents 24-hour gym, pool, internet cafe and game room. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Located in the heart of Phoenix, close to the 12th Street light rail stop.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1171 sqft
Chic apartments near Piestewa Peak and Highway 51 feature fireplace and hardwood floors. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, game room and more. Pet friendly. Concierge living in a green community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like feel right off the Pima Freeway, 101. Brilliant layout and upscale amenities, including shuffleboard, pool tables, playground and media room. Kickboxing studio and community garden on-site. Granite countertops and hardwood floors alongside extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
50 Units Available
Willo
Muse
1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,313
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1092 sqft
The Muse in Phoenix offers the finest in urban resort-style living. A gorgeous pool lets you enjoy the sun on the weekends, and the apartments feature modern updates like new countertops, cabinetry and flooring.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
$
88 Units Available
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,365
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
996 sqft
In-person tours are now available - by appointment only! Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive Two Months Free! Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
50 Units Available
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,041
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in a country village setting. Spacious units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, sauna and pool. Near Red Mountain Freeway access and local transit. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1199 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the pool and grilling station. Hit the links at Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club or explore historic tracks at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Kierland
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1378 sqft
Palm tree-lined property with resort-style pool and hot tub, lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness studio, and lush gardens. Luxury interiors offer oversized windows, spacious layouts and cultured marble vanities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
41 Units Available
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$936
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$933
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1119 sqft
Live in Phoenix's Central Biltmore area in style! Zazu's superior lifestyle is nested in a beautifully landscaped gated community, with outstanding amenities both inside your home and surrounding neighborhood hotspots.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Mountaingate
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,003
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1344 sqft
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
$
37 Units Available
Central Avenue Corridor
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1930 sqft
New apartment community in the heart of Phoenix, steps from bus and light rail. Walk to dining, entertainment, shopping. On-site beer garden, fenced dog run and dog wash, demonstration kitchen. One- and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
$
10 Units Available
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1069 sqft
Spacious, bright units feature in-unit laundry and extra storage. Modern community with carefully groomed grounds, concierge and internet cafe. Pet friendly. Scottsdale Airport and the Scottsdale Links are just a few miles away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,196
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1262 sqft
Great location, close to the heart of downtown Phoenix. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
146 Units Available
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1128 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided via scheduled appointments and virtual tours. Please schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
18 Units Available
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,035
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1136 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with open layouts and luxurious cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Private balconies, state-of-the-art gym, and pet playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with fully equipped kitchens and private balconies or patios. Beautiful outdoor area with swimming pool, fire pit and playground. On-site fitness center and game room with billiards.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
$
5 Units Available
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A whirlpool spa, picnic area and fitness center are just a few of the amenities that attract residents to this community. Units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Arizona Mills and Harkins Theatres nearby.
City Guide for Phoenix, AZ

"Come to this land of sunshine, to this land where life is young. Where the wide, wide world is waiting, the songs that will now be sung. Where the golden sun is flaming tnto warm, white shining day, and the sons of men are blazing their priceless right of way." (Margaret Rowe Clifford - "Arizona").

Phoenix is nestled in the low desert valley of Southern Arizona amongst saguaro cacti and a whole lotta mountains. In fact, nearly any which way you look from within Phoenix limits you’ll have a beautiful view of the mountains that ring the greater metropolitan area with some of the more local mountains spruced in between. Read: it’s pretty. Also read: you’ll probably want a room with a view and/or balcony, let’s help you navigate the apartment landscape shall we?

Having trouble with Craigslist Phoenix? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Phoenix, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Phoenix apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Phoenix apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800Phoenix Apartments with BalconyPhoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Apartments with Washer-DryerPhoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College