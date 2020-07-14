Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience. Each of our luxurious apartments includes a fully-appointed gourmet kitchen, in-home washer and dryer, plus all of the finer touches you deserve. With a peaceful lifestyle in the heart of the East Valley and located within the highly-prized Gilbert School District, your living experience only gets better when you step out your front door. Stroll along the lushly landscaped grounds to our two resort-style pools and relaxing spas, take a turn at the grill at one of the picnic gazebos with BBQs, get your heart pumping in the 24-hour fitness center or enjoy a movie in the resident theater. Located within the master-planned community of Augusta Ranch, you can hit the links at one of the area's best golf courses or experience the great shopping and dining the area has to offer.