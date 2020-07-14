All apartments in Mesa
The Palms at Augusta Ranch

9335 E Baseline Rd · (434) 363-9357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2065 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2082 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palms at Augusta Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience. Each of our luxurious apartments includes a fully-appointed gourmet kitchen, in-home washer and dryer, plus all of the finer touches you deserve. With a peaceful lifestyle in the heart of the East Valley and located within the highly-prized Gilbert School District, your living experience only gets better when you step out your front door. Stroll along the lushly landscaped grounds to our two resort-style pools and relaxing spas, take a turn at the grill at one of the picnic gazebos with BBQs, get your heart pumping in the 24-hour fitness center or enjoy a movie in the resident theater. Located within the master-planned community of Augusta Ranch, you can hit the links at one of the area's best golf courses or experience the great shopping and dining the area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome your pet, up to two per apartment, with large dogs accepted. Pet Rent: $25 per pet/per month Pet Deposit: $250 (refundable) Pet Fee: $200 (non-refundable) Certain Breed Restrictions Apply. Exotic Pets and reptiles are not allowed. All other types of pets must be approved by the Property Manager. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palms at Augusta Ranch have any available units?
The Palms at Augusta Ranch has 2 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palms at Augusta Ranch have?
Some of The Palms at Augusta Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palms at Augusta Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Palms at Augusta Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palms at Augusta Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palms at Augusta Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Palms at Augusta Ranch offer parking?
No, The Palms at Augusta Ranch does not offer parking.
Does The Palms at Augusta Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palms at Augusta Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palms at Augusta Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Palms at Augusta Ranch has a pool.
Does The Palms at Augusta Ranch have accessible units?
No, The Palms at Augusta Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does The Palms at Augusta Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, The Palms at Augusta Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
