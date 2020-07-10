193 Luxury Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
The Groves
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
19 Units Available
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
$
135 Units Available
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1482 sqft
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
895 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, covered parking, ceiling fans and accent walls. Community amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, spa, shipping center and e-pay. Easy access to 101, US-60 and 202.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
1 Unit Available
Ranch West
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,002
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
27 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$825
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
8 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,210
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
737 sqft
Charming and private setting. Recently remodeled with updated appliances. 24-hour gym, tennis court and pool for a higher quality of life. Business center, grill area and hot tub make for easy relaxing at home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
13 Units Available
Pioneer Protectors
Park Village
226 N Hobson, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1017 sqft
Prime location and beautiful apartment homes. Central location near Main Street shopping and dining and close to Pioneer Park. Luxury units include air conditioning and walk in closets. Community offers gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Next to Emerald Park and close to food options like In-N-Out burger and Trader Joe's. Units include plush carpeting, walk-in closets and central air. Community offers spa, pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Golden Hills
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,039
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
4 Units Available
Augusta Ranch
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
7 Units Available
Nuestro
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,039
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$804
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
11 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Spacious floor plans offers plenty of storage space, including walk-in closets. Relax in the pool or sauna, or head to one of several nearby parks and golf courses.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
$
6 Units Available
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,024
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
729 sqft
Spacious, recently renovated units with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Patio or balcony. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. On-site laundry, tennis court, gym, playground, pool and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Roosevelt
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$825
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
771 sqft
This link does not work. (redirects to rentcafe.com) Will happily write description once I get link to the proper location/complex. Not sure what city this is located in.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$906
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,010
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
961 sqft
A charming community located near fine dining and retail. On-site BBQ area, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers and lots of storage. Playground and plenty of green space.

July 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesa rents held steady over the past month

Mesa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

