Apartment List
/
AZ
/
mesa
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ with garage

Mesa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
114 Units Available
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1482 sqft
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Superstition Springs
39 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Nuestro
6 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Golden Hills
8 Units Available
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1033 sqft
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,210
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,081
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1279 sqft
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Ranch West
10 Units Available
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Craft at Gilbert & Baseline.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
20 Units Available
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1383 sqft
Great location close to Dobson Ranch Golf Course and minutes from the Arizona Mills Mall. Community has pools, spa, cabanas, and wet bars. Units feature plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1236 sqft
Avilla Lehi is located off the southwest corner of Thomas and Val Vista in Mesa, offering gated rental home neighborhood living with private backyards, high-end finishes and no shared walls.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
3608 N PASEO DEL SOL --
3608 North Paseo Del Sol, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2450 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental. Beautifully updated and fully furnished short- or long-term rental home. Perfect for Corporate Housing, Relocation Assignment, or Winter Visitor. Private Pool and Spa.

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
3740 N LADERA Circle
3740 North Ladera Circle, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2226 sqft
Leased through September 2020. Available 10-1-20. Short-Term Furnished Vacation Rental. Las Sendas Echo Canyon Luxury.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mesa, AZ

Mesa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMesa 3 BedroomsMesa Accessible ApartmentsMesa Apartments under $800Mesa Apartments with Balcony
Mesa Apartments with GarageMesa Apartments with GymMesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with PoolMesa Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mesa Cheap PlacesMesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesa Furnished ApartmentsMesa Luxury PlacesMesa Pet Friendly PlacesMesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College