81 Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ📍
Florence is a flourishing town ("flourishing" is a literal definition of the city's name), developing at a skyrocketing pace. Almost overnight the population increased its size approximately 50% since the year 2000. Over 25,500 residents (from 2010 U.S. Census data) choose to claim this inviting hot-bed-town as their home. And little wonder, the town's household income has also grown matching the state's average income rate. Florence is located south of Arizona and has the advantages of being not only a commuter's dream, but also an enterprising magnet, producing a range of consumer products and providing employment opportunities along the way. Of note, the headquarters for Arizona Homeland Security, the Pinal County Sheriff's department and the Pinal county headquarters are strong forces in Florence. Relocating here is not a difficult a decision and just as painless will be your hunt for the right apartment.
Rental homes in Florence are at bargain prices as several housing projects are underway, building new residential homes and commercial shops. With new construction taking place north of Florence, there are more apartments, shopping centers, banks and restaurants buffeting the town for easy living. In particular, the Magic Ranch area of Florence, just over the San Tan Valley lines has more stores and businesses for a reasonable quality of life.
Florence is a bustling town, though somewhat rural due to its closer proximity to the desert than other communities in the neighborhood. If you are relocating for work purposes, you naturally want to be close to your place of employment as a priority. Living in the town, near businesses and highways should be part of the logistics when thinking of settling here. There are always sacrifices to be made living near your place of work that may not always be the best choice for overall quality of life. First, consider taking a physical look at your apartment options and neighborhoods best suited to your needs. Start checking on homes at least a month before moving and don't rely too heavily on the Internet in making critical value decisions.
In terms of documents needed for relocation, request copies of your credit card report to have handy and ensure your personal identification cards are updated. This can include your driver's license, government/voter's card and birth certificate. Find out about property tax and income tax laws, as well as the requirements for transferring your driver's license to your new state.
Florence is situated in the central portion of Pinal County and is only 45 minutes away from major metropolitan areas. Its neighborhoods are connected via three primary transportation corridors that run through the town. These provide enviable access to several unique and economically distinct communities or neighborhoods. These are the neighbors of Florence and they include: Casa Grande, Arizona City, Eloy, Coolidge, Eleven Mile Corner, Blackwater, Sacaton and Gold Canyon.
Casa Grande: This is large city South West of Florence, 33 minutes away via interstate travel. Homes in the community feature attractive designs, some older and newer models with lots of land space. Several apartments including studio apartments for rent are available in the area.
Arizona City: A small town just south of Casa Grande, Arizona City is only 18 minutes travel on interstate 10. A farmland region, the community has seen rapid real estate and housing development over the last decade. Several apartments and homes for rent are right by the lake with golf courses a few minutes away.
Eloy: This area is a small city south of Casa Grande and is popularly known as the skydive capital of the world, boasting the largest skydive drop zone. Homes in the area span a range of styles with a nice collection of townhouses and two bedroom apartments for you to choose.
Coolidge: A small suburban town west of Florence, Coolidge is approximately 16 minutes away on the highway. Coolidge has several house rentals and all bills paid apartments at bargain prices; the community has ongoing construction in real estate and housing that may account for its great home prices.
Eleven Mile Corner: This uniquely named area is a serene town 15 minutes from Coolidge, traveling on the highway. This small town features lovely homes with large plots of land and a few 2 bedroom apartments and townhouses in the area for rent.
Blackwater: A small town 19 minutes west of Florence with several convenient highway options. A pleasant community, it comprises a small number of apartments and homes for both rent and sale.
Sacaton: With several commuting options, Sacaton is a small community west of Florence, 26 minutes away. It is the capital of the Gila River Indian Community, an Indian reservation. A self-sufficient neighborhood, Sacaton features both traditional and modern homes; finding apartments with paid utilities might take a little more searching effort.
Gold Canyon: This area is often incorrectly called Gold Camp; this vibrant mid-sized town, north of Florence has been the site of two popular Hollywood films in which the community's magnificent, mountainous backdrop was strategically utilized in several scenes. Gold Canyon features some of the most appealing homes, beautifully designed and spaciously comfortable. Houses, townhouses and condos are available here for purchase or rent.
On average it takes less than 22 minutes to travel the neighborhoods of Florence. What with the freeways, interstate and local transportation routes dominating the town, half the headache of living is removed from the mix. The weather in Florence can be pretty brutal in the summer; however, for the rest of the season its milder temperatures are a delightful influence the choices residents make toward recreational activities. A stunning and natural environment, Florence has several parks, golf courses, fishing streams, biking and hiking trails to enjoy. Shopping and dining provide almost too many options for an easy decision. And when residents get bored with their immediate surroundings, an exciting trip to big city Phoenix is a waiting across the way. Florence's solid economic base with close proximity to Phoenix and Tucson metro areas make it a fine place to set up house.