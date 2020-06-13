Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:22 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Florence Park
401 E Stewart St, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
936 sqft
Your Home: Florence Park Apartments in Florence, AZ offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances and is pet friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7347 W Millerton Way
7347 West Millerton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1449 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Merrill Ranch Parkway Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way
7980 West Desert Blossom Way, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1480 sqft
Spacious Lapis floor plan includes 2 Bedrooms + Den! Other features include: washer/dryer, granite countertops, breakfast nook, professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful views.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4608 N Balboa Drive
4608 North Balboa Drive, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2000 sqft
Gorgeous brand new home located in the vibrant 55+ adult community of Anthem Sun City at Merrill Ranch. Located on a beautiful golf course lot where you can enjoy the scenic mountain and sunset views.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4196 N POTOMAC Drive
4196 North Potomac Drive, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2494 sqft
This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard
3721 North Florence Boulevard, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning fully furnished home located on the Florence Gardens golf course - the back yard is large and the perfect space for entertaining or simply relaxing outside, either by getting some sun in the summer, or enjoying a small fire in the winter.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24442 N Shelton Way
24442 Shelton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
THIS HOME OFFERS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN, FACING NORTH AND SOUTH, FROM ENTRY LARGE FAMILY ROOM FACING WEST, KITCHEN AND DINING AREA FACING EAST. ALL BEDROOMS ON NORTH SIDE. ALL APPLIANCES NON SMOKING.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court
6566 West Mockingbird Court, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1381 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch vacation home that boasts luxury living in a 55+ golf community with ample amenities to suit the active lifestyle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way
7498 West Pleasant Oak Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2707 sqft
Beautiful 2 Level Home home with high-end upgrades and a 3-car tandem garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
320 South Central Avenue
320 South Central Avenue, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$625
816 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom property! This property is in very good condition, built in 1978, and has been well cared for.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6524 East Refuge Road
6524 Refuge Road, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2010 sqft
Clean and Move in ready! New neutral tile & fresh paint throughout the entire first floor. Appliances, Blinds & Ceiling Fans. The open kitchen is light & bright, & flows into the expansive great room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5903 East Paradise Lane
5903 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Beautiful single family home in Florence! Don't miss this 4 bedroom home in a great community! Price right this home will move quickly! Home has recently been repainted and has new carpet installed throughout the interior.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3759 N Astoria Dr
3759 N Astoria Dr, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1759 sqft
Located Near Hunt Hwy and Merrill Ranch Pkwy - NEW BUILD! NEVER LIVED IN! Many new features and open floorplan is sure to please. Hurry it will not last! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5590 W. Victory Way
5590 West Victory Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1480 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1480 Sq. Ft. - Anthem Merrill Ranch - You will be proud to call this beautiful 3/2 bath open floor plan home. Artificial turf in front/back yards makes for easy landscape maintenance. All the amenities include a 43,000 sq.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5843 E Everhart Lane
5843 Everhart Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1440 sqft
5843 E Everhart Lane Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 2 bath. All tile with gorgeous "wood looking" tile in living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
6289 W Admiral Way
6289 West Admiral Way, Florence, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4111 sqft
Prestigious Anthem Community now has this stylish fully firnished Quartz model available. Manicured lawn in front and back. Beautiful custom pool just off of the fully extended covered patio. This home has 5 BR's with three as Master BR suites.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
847 East Lancaster Circle - 1
847 E Lancaster Cir, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW AS A YEARLY RENTAL. 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in the 55+ community of Casita Hermosa in Florence Gardens. RIGHT ON THE GOLF COURSE!! Everything you need right at your fingertips! Just bring your clothes and fill the fridge.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way
24401 North Lost Dutchman Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,318
2172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
5636 W Valor Way
5636 W Valor Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 2020** Fantastic FURNISHED single story home available to short rental time frames. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom come furnished. The 3rd bed is empty of furniture. Price includes utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Florence

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
630 W Golden Aspen Drive
630 W Golden Aspen Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Median Rent in Florence

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Florence is $603, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $751.
Studio
$496
1 Bed
$603
2 Beds
$751
3+ Beds
$1,093
City GuideFlorence
Florence is one of the oldest towns in Arizona. Positioned along the Gila River in the Sonoran Desert, this pastoral community depended on agriculture as its major economic base. Soon it rose to a different beat, after discovering silver at the Silver King Mine, the town also took charge of the government seat of the newly formed Pinal County in 1875. Since then it has not looked back, achieving several more milestones along the way including its historic, architectural downtown scene, entwin...

Florence is a flourishing town ("flourishing" is a literal definition of the city's name), developing at a skyrocketing pace. Almost overnight the population increased its size approximately 50% since the year 2000. Over 25,500 residents (from 2010 U.S. Census data) choose to claim this inviting hot-bed-town as their home. And little wonder, the town's household income has also grown matching the state's average income rate. Florence is located south of Arizona and has the advantages of being not only a commuter's dream, but also an enterprising magnet, producing a range of consumer products and providing employment opportunities along the way. Of note, the headquarters for Arizona Homeland Security, the Pinal County Sheriff's department and the Pinal county headquarters are strong forces in Florence. Relocating here is not a difficult a decision and just as painless will be your hunt for the right apartment.

Locating an Apartment

Rental homes in Florence are at bargain prices as several housing projects are underway, building new residential homes and commercial shops. With new construction taking place north of Florence, there are more apartments, shopping centers, banks and restaurants buffeting the town for easy living. In particular, the Magic Ranch area of Florence, just over the San Tan Valley lines has more stores and businesses for a reasonable quality of life.

Tips for a Successful Move

Florence is a bustling town, though somewhat rural due to its closer proximity to the desert than other communities in the neighborhood. If you are relocating for work purposes, you naturally want to be close to your place of employment as a priority. Living in the town, near businesses and highways should be part of the logistics when thinking of settling here. There are always sacrifices to be made living near your place of work that may not always be the best choice for overall quality of life. First, consider taking a physical look at your apartment options and neighborhoods best suited to your needs. Start checking on homes at least a month before moving and don't rely too heavily on the Internet in making critical value decisions.

In terms of documents needed for relocation, request copies of your credit card report to have handy and ensure your personal identification cards are updated. This can include your driver's license, government/voter's card and birth certificate. Find out about property tax and income tax laws, as well as the requirements for transferring your driver's license to your new state.

Neighborhoods of Florence

Florence is situated in the central portion of Pinal County and is only 45 minutes away from major metropolitan areas. Its neighborhoods are connected via three primary transportation corridors that run through the town. These provide enviable access to several unique and economically distinct communities or neighborhoods. These are the neighbors of Florence and they include: Casa Grande, Arizona City, Eloy, Coolidge, Eleven Mile Corner, Blackwater, Sacaton and Gold Canyon.

Casa Grande: This is large city South West of Florence, 33 minutes away via interstate travel. Homes in the community feature attractive designs, some older and newer models with lots of land space. Several apartments including studio apartments for rent are available in the area.

Arizona City: A small town just south of Casa Grande, Arizona City is only 18 minutes travel on interstate 10. A farmland region, the community has seen rapid real estate and housing development over the last decade. Several apartments and homes for rent are right by the lake with golf courses a few minutes away.

Eloy: This area is a small city south of Casa Grande and is popularly known as the skydive capital of the world, boasting the largest skydive drop zone. Homes in the area span a range of styles with a nice collection of townhouses and two bedroom apartments for you to choose.

Coolidge: A small suburban town west of Florence, Coolidge is approximately 16 minutes away on the highway. Coolidge has several house rentals and all bills paid apartments at bargain prices; the community has ongoing construction in real estate and housing that may account for its great home prices.

Eleven Mile Corner: This uniquely named area is a serene town 15 minutes from Coolidge, traveling on the highway. This small town features lovely homes with large plots of land and a few 2 bedroom apartments and townhouses in the area for rent.

Blackwater: A small town 19 minutes west of Florence with several convenient highway options. A pleasant community, it comprises a small number of apartments and homes for both rent and sale.

Sacaton: With several commuting options, Sacaton is a small community west of Florence, 26 minutes away. It is the capital of the Gila River Indian Community, an Indian reservation. A self-sufficient neighborhood, Sacaton features both traditional and modern homes; finding apartments with paid utilities might take a little more searching effort.

Gold Canyon: This area is often incorrectly called Gold Camp; this vibrant mid-sized town, north of Florence has been the site of two popular Hollywood films in which the community's magnificent, mountainous backdrop was strategically utilized in several scenes. Gold Canyon features some of the most appealing homes, beautifully designed and spaciously comfortable. Houses, townhouses and condos are available here for purchase or rent.

Florence Fun

On average it takes less than 22 minutes to travel the neighborhoods of Florence. What with the freeways, interstate and local transportation routes dominating the town, half the headache of living is removed from the mix. The weather in Florence can be pretty brutal in the summer; however, for the rest of the season its milder temperatures are a delightful influence the choices residents make toward recreational activities. A stunning and natural environment, Florence has several parks, golf courses, fishing streams, biking and hiking trails to enjoy. Shopping and dining provide almost too many options for an easy decision. And when residents get bored with their immediate surroundings, an exciting trip to big city Phoenix is a waiting across the way. Florence's solid economic base with close proximity to Phoenix and Tucson metro areas make it a fine place to set up house.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Florence?
In Florence, the median rent is $496 for a studio, $603 for a 1-bedroom, $751 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,093 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Florence, check out our monthly Florence Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Florence?
Some of the colleges located in the Florence area include Arizona State University-Tempe, University of Arizona, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, and Rio Salado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Florence?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Florence from include Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson, Scottsdale, and Chandler.

