81 Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ

Tips for a Successful Move

Florence is a bustling town, though somewhat rural due to its closer proximity to the desert than other communities in the neighborhood. If you are relocating for work purposes, you naturally want to be close to your place of employment as a priority. Living in the town, near businesses and highways should be part of the logistics when thinking of settling here. There are always sacrifices to be made living near your place of work that may not always be the best choice for overall quality of life. First, consider taking a physical look at your apartment options and neighborhoods best suited to your needs. Start checking on homes at least a month before moving and don't rely too heavily on the Internet in making critical value decisions.

In terms of documents needed for relocation, request copies of your credit card report to have handy and ensure your personal identification cards are updated. This can include your driver's license, government/voter's card and birth certificate. Find out about property tax and income tax laws, as well as the requirements for transferring your driver's license to your new state.