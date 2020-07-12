/
dobson ranch
361 Apartments for rent in Dobson Ranch, Mesa, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$875
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$906
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Spacious floor plans offers plenty of storage space, including walk-in closets. Relax in the pool or sauna, or head to one of several nearby parks and golf courses.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1043 sqft
Granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, ice maker and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar, pantry, washer and dryer, large closets with mirrored doors, tile and hardwood floors. Swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ area and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1645 W Baseline Road Unit 2062
1645 West Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1042 sqft
2bd 1.5ba Condo in Mesa - Very nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 960 sq ft condo across from pool, washer and dryer included. Wood floor in living room, carpets in bedrooms. Small 2nd bedroom would be a great office with view of pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2342 W Naranja Avenue
2342 West Naranja Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2273 sqft
Beautiful Large open 3 bedroom home, charming kitchen with oak cabinets and granite-like tops. convection, microwave and oven. Ceramic tile in halls, entry, kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with sitting room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2139 W ISTHMUS Loop
2139 West Isthmus Loop, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1402 sqft
Available for Prime Season 2021! Cozy lakefront home in great Mesa Neighborhood of Dobson Ranch. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counters and White Cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2524 South El Paradiso
2524 South El Paradiso, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1812 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom - 2 bath - 1 Car Garage - Tri Level! Back Patios overlook Dobson Golf Course/ 50 feet from Community Pool / Spacious Floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings & Southwest Neutral Colors/ Upgraded 18'' Travertine tile.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2742 S. Yucca Street
2742 South Yucca, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2066 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Dobson & Guadalupe Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 2066 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking No Application Fees!!! Security Deposit:
Results within 1 mile of Dobson Ranch
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,053
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
907 sqft
Villetta is located in Mesa, just off US 60 and Loop 202. Each newly renovated unit offers hardwood floors, garbage disposals, dishwashers and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$909
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
21 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1014 sqft
Located near the 101, Highway 60 and Fiesta Mall, these light-filled units offer luxurious pools, beautiful clubhouses, and a well-equipped fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$830
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1090 sqft
Upscale living with modern floor plans, updated appliances and in-unit laundry. Conveniently located right off I-10 near highways 101 and 60. Pet-friendly with on-site parking, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$800
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
840 sqft
Luxurious apartments have in-unit washer and dryer, and both furnished and unfurnished units are available. Community offers fitness center, covered parking and pool with sun deck. Just a short walk away from Fiesta Mall.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,016
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
Luxurious community offers fitness center, spa and pool with sun deck. Apartments are pet-friendly and have washer and dryer. Just a few minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$719
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
460 sqft
Apartments come furnished with free utilities and Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy community with fitness center, hydro spa and pool with sun deck. Located within minutes of shopping at Fiesta Mall.
