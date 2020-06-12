114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Superstition Springs
40 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1021 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
A charming community located near fine dining and retail. On-site BBQ area, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers and lots of storage. Playground and plenty of green space.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1014 sqft
Located near the 101, Highway 60 and Fiesta Mall, these light-filled units offer luxurious pools, beautiful clubhouses, and a well-equipped fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fiesta
13 Units Available
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
907 sqft
Villetta is located in Mesa, just off US 60 and Loop 202. Each newly renovated unit offers hardwood floors, garbage disposals, dishwashers and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Ranch West
1 Unit Available
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
32 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
898 sqft
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Nuestro
6 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
University Manor
10 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1125 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1001 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Beautifully landscaped and right near Eastern Canal. Luxury, upscale property with spacious layout and fireplaces. Larger patios and balconies. On-site amenities including fitness center, hot tub and updated pool. Near area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$956
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Roosevelt
24 Units Available
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$895
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
The Groves
9 Units Available
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
888 sqft
Fully appointed apartments feature dishwashers and laundry machines, plus plenty of storage space. Multiple bus routes are located just steps away, or you can commute via the Superstition Freeway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Dobson Ranch
31 Units Available
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1033 sqft
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes near public transit and easy access to Red Mountain Freeway. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, fireplaces, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Dobson Ranch
5 Units Available
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1043 sqft
Granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, ice maker and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar, pantry, washer and dryer, large closets with mirrored doors, tile and hardwood floors. Swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ area and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mesa rents declined over the past month

Mesa rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Mesa.
    • While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

