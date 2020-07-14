Ascend at Red Mountain

Lease Length: 3-12 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No weight restriction. Restricted breeds: German Shepards, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Bull Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshires, and Wolf Breeds. Hybrids, purebreds, or mixed at any percentage are prohibited from residing at this community. No exotic pets allowed.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: $25 per month