Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Ascend at Red Mountain

2217 N Power Rd · (480) 418-0164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3053 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 2010 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 2034 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,156

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascend at Red Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
car charging
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
With its prime east valley location west of the loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) adjacent to Mesa Community College (MCC) at Red Mountain, Ascend offers residents outstanding connectivity to greater Phoenix’s freeway infrastructure, direct walkability to some of northeast Mesa’s best retail and dining experiences (Over 600,000 square feet of retail and dining located within ½ mile of Ascend) and an optimal location from which to access some of the valley’s best outdoor recreational activities.

Ascend at Red Mountain offers modern well-designed one and two bedroom apartment homes showcasing nine-foot ceilings, fully equipped kitchens with energy star appliances, granite counters, designer finishes, vinyl wood-style flooring, full-size washers & dryers, dual pane windows and private patios and balconies with additional outside storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No weight restriction. Restricted breeds: German Shepards, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Bull Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshires, and Wolf Breeds. Hybrids, purebreds, or mixed at any percentage are prohibited from residing at this community. No exotic pets allowed.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ascend at Red Mountain have any available units?
Ascend at Red Mountain has 3 units available starting at $1,121 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Ascend at Red Mountain have?
Some of Ascend at Red Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascend at Red Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Ascend at Red Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ascend at Red Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascend at Red Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Ascend at Red Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Ascend at Red Mountain offers parking.
Does Ascend at Red Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ascend at Red Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascend at Red Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Ascend at Red Mountain has a pool.
Does Ascend at Red Mountain have accessible units?
Yes, Ascend at Red Mountain has accessible units.
Does Ascend at Red Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascend at Red Mountain has units with dishwashers.
