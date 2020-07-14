Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed accessible garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center car charging cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

With its prime east valley location west of the loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) adjacent to Mesa Community College (MCC) at Red Mountain, Ascend offers residents outstanding connectivity to greater Phoenix’s freeway infrastructure, direct walkability to some of northeast Mesa’s best retail and dining experiences (Over 600,000 square feet of retail and dining located within ½ mile of Ascend) and an optimal location from which to access some of the valley’s best outdoor recreational activities.



Ascend at Red Mountain offers modern well-designed one and two bedroom apartment homes showcasing nine-foot ceilings, fully equipped kitchens with energy star appliances, granite counters, designer finishes, vinyl wood-style flooring, full-size washers & dryers, dual pane windows and private patios and balconies with additional outside storage.