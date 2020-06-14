119 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$785
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$966
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,178
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1133 sqft
Four distinct floor plans, including recently renovated options with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Coffee bar and concierge in community. Within walking distance of shopping and dining. Close to Countryside Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Golden Hills
8 Units Available
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1033 sqft
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Dobson Ranch
4 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$845
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dobson Ranch
5 Units Available
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1043 sqft
Granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, ice maker and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar, pantry, washer and dryer, large closets with mirrored doors, tile and hardwood floors. Swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ area and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Modern Mesa apartments on a palm tree-filled complex, just south of Superstition Freeway. Carpets, extra storage and walk-in closets. Tennis court, dog park and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,210
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,081
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,377
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
NCRA
9 Units Available
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
Hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups in recently spruced-up units. Pet-friendly community has a dog park. Porter Park and Fitch Park close by. Hohokam Stadium, the Chicago Cubs' spring training facility, is a mile away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$810
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
Emerald Apartments is located at 1030 S Dobson Mesa, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Roosevelt
22 Units Available
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$790
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
23 Units Available
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
904 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly complex features a pool, playground, well-equipped gym and multiple grills. Lots of dining and shopping options minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
The Groves
22 Units Available
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$998
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
10 Units Available
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1046 sqft
Minutes away from Superstition Springs Mall, these spacious homes feature walk-in closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a hot tub, heated pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
Dobson Woods
7 Units Available
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
Upscale living with modern floor plans, updated appliances and in-unit laundry. Conveniently located right off I-10 near highways 101 and 60. Pet-friendly with on-site parking, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and an outdoor pool.
City Guide for Mesa, AZ

Considering a move to Mesa? You’re onto something—it’s what we like to call a fine choice, right up there with a smart suit jacket and a pair of Chuck Taylors. The rental properties in Arizona’s third largest city (behind Phoenix and Tucson) are easy to get into and luxurious to live in, which means no excuses not to find the perfect new place!

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mesa, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mesa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

