Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Finding an apartment in Mesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Roosevelt
23 Units Available
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$790
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
23 Units Available
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
904 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly complex features a pool, playground, well-equipped gym and multiple grills. Lots of dining and shopping options minutes away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kleinman Park
16 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
The Groves
23 Units Available
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$998
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
17 Units Available
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1279 sqft
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Kleinman Park
2 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mesa Ridge in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Meadowgreen
4 Units Available
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,014
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
805 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
15 Units Available
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
737 sqft
Charming and private setting. Recently remodeled with updated appliances. 24-hour gym, tennis court and pool for a higher quality of life. Business center, grill area and hot tub make for easy relaxing at home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
The Groves
9 Units Available
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
888 sqft
Fully appointed apartments feature dishwashers and laundry machines, plus plenty of storage space. Multiple bus routes are located just steps away, or you can commute via the Superstition Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
32 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1320 sqft
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Nuestro
7 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
5 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Dobson Ranch
29 Units Available
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$825
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
10 Units Available
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1046 sqft
Minutes away from Superstition Springs Mall, these spacious homes feature walk-in closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a hot tub, heated pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Dobson Woods
7 Units Available
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
Upscale living with modern floor plans, updated appliances and in-unit laundry. Conveniently located right off I-10 near highways 101 and 60. Pet-friendly with on-site parking, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
875 sqft
Beautifully landscaped and right near Eastern Canal. Luxury, upscale property with spacious layout and fireplaces. Larger patios and balconies. On-site amenities including fitness center, hot tub and updated pool. Near area restaurants and shopping.
City Guide for Mesa, AZ

Considering a move to Mesa? You’re onto something—it’s what we like to call a fine choice, right up there with a smart suit jacket and a pair of Chuck Taylors. The rental properties in Arizona’s third largest city (behind Phoenix and Tucson) are easy to get into and luxurious to live in, which means no excuses not to find the perfect new place!

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mesa, AZ

Finding an apartment in Mesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

