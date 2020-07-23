/
pinal county
Last updated July 23 2020
133 Apartments for rent in Pinal County, AZ
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$905
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Florence Park
401 E Stewart St, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
936 sqft
Your Home: Florence Park Apartments in Florence, AZ offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1863 sqft
This elegant townhouse is located in the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
43914 W WADE Drive
43914 West Wade Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1323 sqft
Furnished home includes everything needed to live comfortably. Internet, Cable, water, gas, electric and trash included with Cap on summer-time electric at $150.00 . Fabulous back yard with pavered patio, artificial grass, BBQ and firepit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
724 E BUTTE Avenue
724 East Butte Avenue, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
950 sqft
Located in the historic town of Florence. This charming adobe home was built in the early 1900's, and features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. There are a total of 5 apartments on site, and covered parking.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4608 N Balboa Drive
4608 North Balboa Drive, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2000 sqft
Gorgeous brand new home located in the vibrant 55+ adult community of Anthem Sun City at Merrill Ranch. Located on a beautiful golf course lot where you can enjoy the scenic mountain and sunset views.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1440 N IDAHO Road
1440 North Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATE THRU SEPTEMBER BOOK NOW -Located near the base of the Superstition Mountains, The Goldminers Getaway is the perfect place to escape from all of life's pressures while taking in the natural wonders and
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Superstition Mountain
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Superstition Mountain
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
624 W Mesquite Tree Lane
624 West Mesquite Tree Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2234 sqft
Wonderful Corner Lot with Pool in Skyline Ranch. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car garage. Living room with dining and family room with dining as well, great home for entertaining! Lush,landscaped backyard with landscape and pool service included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3500 S Tomahawk Road
3500 South Tomahawk Road, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Apache Estates East.With this home you also get all the community amenities Swimming pool, Spa and club house in a gated community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
42358 W SUNLAND Drive
42358 Sunland Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1281 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath home features wood flooring, custom wood look doors, wood wall paneling and window frames, newer carpet in bedroom, upgraded lighting/fans and so much more! The exterior has a nice size covered patio, perfect for
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1688 W CORRIENTE Drive
1688 West Corriente Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1459 sqft
Great opportunity for a 3BR/2BA home in Queen Creek! This home has too many upgrades to mention including: low maintenance desert front and artificial turf landscaping in back, motion sensor porch lights at entry, 20'' tile throughout every inch of
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
23878 N GREER Loop
23878 Geer Loop, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
Very nice 2 story home located on corner lot! Home features wood plank tile floors and gray two tone paint! The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops with shaker style maple cabinets! The backsplash was also completed with granite and black
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3677 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue
3677 West Santa Cruz Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house plus a den! Close to community park. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Carpeted living area! Low maintenance landscaping!
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2664 E OCOTILLO Drive
2664 East Ocotillo Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$699
980 sqft
Own your own home! 'LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY ONLY''. NOT available for normal rent. Bad credit ok, Income qualification 3 times monthly rent. Lease option for $2900 down.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
631 W HILL Street
631 West Hill Street, Superior, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$825
1440 sqft
This is the office at Superior mobile home park. 2 bed, 2 bath with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Nicely upgraded bathrooms and ceiling fans through out. Tile throughout home.
