All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Woodstream Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Woodstream Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

Woodstream Village

1230 N Mesa Dr · (480) 680-8599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1230 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. Jul 24

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 171 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodstream Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Under New Management, Woodstream Village offers its residents an enriched lifestyle with a selection of luxurious rental homes, impeccable service, appealing amenities, and an outstanding location. Consider Woodstream Village, Mesa's rental community of choice. With a resort-style pool, Full-Size basketball court, Cornhole entertainment outdoor sitting area, BBQ Pavillion, and Luxury Clubhouse, our apartment homes are the perfect mix of live and play.Located in Mesa, Arizona, get the best of both worlds: the benefits of city living combined with the comforts of an apartment community. You'll be excited each day to come home to your spacious apartment, and hesitant to leave. Now leasing 1,2 and 3 bedroom renovated apartment homes. Schedule your tour online today and come see why Woodstream Village needs to be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $99 OAC
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot and Covered Parking: $6/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio Storage on Select Units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodstream Village have any available units?
Woodstream Village has 10 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodstream Village have?
Some of Woodstream Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodstream Village currently offering any rent specials?
Woodstream Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodstream Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodstream Village is pet friendly.
Does Woodstream Village offer parking?
Yes, Woodstream Village offers parking.
Does Woodstream Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodstream Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodstream Village have a pool?
Yes, Woodstream Village has a pool.
Does Woodstream Village have accessible units?
Yes, Woodstream Village has accessible units.
Does Woodstream Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodstream Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodstream Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity