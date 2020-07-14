Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard guest parking hot tub internet access

Under New Management, Woodstream Village offers its residents an enriched lifestyle with a selection of luxurious rental homes, impeccable service, appealing amenities, and an outstanding location. Consider Woodstream Village, Mesa's rental community of choice. With a resort-style pool, Full-Size basketball court, Cornhole entertainment outdoor sitting area, BBQ Pavillion, and Luxury Clubhouse, our apartment homes are the perfect mix of live and play.Located in Mesa, Arizona, get the best of both worlds: the benefits of city living combined with the comforts of an apartment community. You'll be excited each day to come home to your spacious apartment, and hesitant to leave. Now leasing 1,2 and 3 bedroom renovated apartment homes. Schedule your tour online today and come see why Woodstream Village needs to be your new home.